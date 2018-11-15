Dadad Market / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH

+ 16

Architects Bangkok Tokyo Architecture, OPH

Location Nai Mueang, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima District, Nakhon Ratchasima 30000, Thailand

Lead Architects Takahiro Kume, Wtanya Chanvitan, Pilin Hongwittayakorn

Area 342.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineer Chaiyaphum Siphueat

General Contractor Nuttapat Construction More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in front of a local mall in Nakorn Ratchasima, some 250 km northeast of Bangkok and gateway to the Northeastern provinces of Thailand, the market offers a diverse array of goods. The name “Dadad” meaning “various or plentiful ” in Northeastern slang best captures the essence of this temporary market, serving as a gathering spot for locals and youngsters alike.

In Thailand’s hot climate, after the sun falls and heat fades, the streets come alive with the colorfully lit tents and food stalls of local merchants. The project celebrates this spontaneous phenomenon, creating floating structures of light in the night-time cityscape.

While signaling and attracting customers from a distance, the floating light-boxes also showcase the eclectic merchandise and movement underneath it. The structure itself can be easily dismantled and re-assembled. It consists of repetitive pipe members and clamps similar to those of typical scaffolding system. Simple frames in a check-board layout create a microcosm of little plazas and alleyways accessible from many directions.