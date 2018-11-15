World
  Dadad Market / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH

Dadad Market / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH

  • 19:00 - 15 November, 2018
Dadad Market / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH
Courtesy of OPH
Courtesy of OPH

Courtesy of OPH

  • Architects

    Bangkok Tokyo Architecture, OPH

  • Location

    Nai Mueang, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima District, Nakhon Ratchasima 30000, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Takahiro Kume, Wtanya Chanvitan, Pilin Hongwittayakorn

  • Area

    342.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of OPH
Courtesy of OPH

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in front of a local mall in Nakorn Ratchasima, some 250 km northeast of Bangkok and gateway to the Northeastern provinces of Thailand, the market offers a diverse array of goods. The name “Dadad” meaning “various or plentiful ” in Northeastern slang best captures the essence of this temporary market, serving as a gathering spot for locals and youngsters alike. 

Courtesy of OPH
Courtesy of OPH
Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram
Courtesy of OPH
Courtesy of OPH

In Thailand’s hot climate, after the sun falls and heat fades, the streets come alive with the colorfully lit tents and food stalls of local merchants. The project celebrates this spontaneous phenomenon, creating floating structures of light in the night-time cityscape. 

Courtesy of OPH
Courtesy of OPH
Axonometry
Axonometry
Courtesy of OPH
Courtesy of OPH

While signaling and attracting customers from a distance, the floating light-boxes also showcase the eclectic merchandise and movement underneath it. The structure itself can be easily dismantled and re-assembled. It consists of repetitive pipe members and clamps similar to those of typical scaffolding system. Simple frames in a check-board layout create a microcosm of little plazas and alleyways accessible from many directions.

Courtesy of OPH
Courtesy of OPH

About this office
Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
Office
OPH
Office

Cite: "Dadad Market / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture + OPH" 15 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905924/dadad-market-bangkok-tokyo-architecture-plus-oph/> ISSN 0719-8884

