  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. South Korea
  5. AEA_Atelier Espace Architects
  6. 2018
  7. P 1113-4 / AEA_Atelier Espace Architects

P 1113-4 / AEA_Atelier Espace Architects

  • 20:00 - 15 November, 2018
P 1113-4 / AEA_Atelier Espace Architects
© Kim Yong Kwan
© Kim Yong Kwan

© Kim Yong Kwan © Kim Yong Kwan © Kim Yong Kwan © Kim Yong Kwan + 21

P 1113-4 / AEA_Atelier Espace Architects, © Kim Yong Kwan
© Kim Yong Kwan

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located between a 25 m wide road to the north and a 12 m road to the south. In addition, the site is located in the newly built new city.The 25-meter wide road centered on the vehicle is a psychological boundary between the new city and the residential neighborhood of the northern suburbs.

© Kim Yong Kwan
© Kim Yong Kwan

We tried to superimpose and transform the volumes and connect the two roads of different character. We also wanted to create an "interstice in the city" in a dense street. The five divided volumes move horizontally relative to each other.

© Kim Yong Kwan
© Kim Yong Kwan
Section A
Section A
© Kim Yong Kwan
© Kim Yong Kwan

The empty space created between the volumes is converted into the "gap" space. On the first floor, the gap is an open passage connecting the north and south roads to the open space reserved for pedestrians.

© Kim Yong Kwan
© Kim Yong Kwan

The gap between the upper and lower floors in the east and west provides users with external storage space. On the road, a porous space formed by the volume decreases the visual density of the city. The southern and northern interstices embrace nature and provide a space for communication with the outdoors from inside the building. The patio vertically penetrates horizontally offset volumes and plays a central role in the weaving of volumes.

© Kim Yong Kwan
© Kim Yong Kwan

The patio is located near the road to the south with a high density of pedestrians and becomes an open space where natural elements can be shared with pedestrians. In addition, the wall added to the south has a thickness of space between the outside and inside and is a vertical space different from the patio.

© Kim Yong Kwan
© Kim Yong Kwan

This wall adequately blocks the eyes of the pedestrian and that of the user on the other side of the building, thus preserving the intimacy of the interior. It relaxes the direct relationship between inner and outer look and creates a gap in the relationship.

© Kim Yong Kwan
© Kim Yong Kwan

About this office
AEA_Atelier Espace Architects
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments South Korea
Cite: "P 1113-4 / AEA_Atelier Espace Architects" 15 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905923/p-1113-4-aea-atelier-espace-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

