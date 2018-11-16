Bayes Centre / Bennetts Associates

+ 24

Architects Bennetts Associates

Location 47 Potterrow, Edinburgh EH8 9BT, United Kingdom

Lead Architects Rab Bennetts, Sally Mackay, Andy Kirk, Alasdair Gordon, Tom Rainey, Joanne Dunwell

Area 9500.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Keith Hunter

Structural Engineer Buro Happold

M&E Consultant Buro Happold

Quantity Surveyor Turner and Townsend

Fire Consultant Atelier Ten

BREEAM Advisor RSP

Landscape Consultant Ironside Farrar

Acoustic Consultant New Acoustics

Project Manager Faithful+Gould

CDM Coordinator Faithful+Gould

Main Contractor McLaughlin & Harvey

Client University of Edinburgh More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Bayes Centre is a pivotal piece of the University of Edinburgh’s estate set to transform Edinburgh city center into one of UK’s most dynamic places for tech, attracting the highest caliber of international experts in data science and artificial intelligence. The 9,500sq m building is part of the University’s investment into world-class facilities on its Potterrow campus, following the much-lauded Informatics Forum and Dugald Stewart Buildings designed and delivered by the practice’s Edinburgh studio in 2008.

Bayes brings together 600 expert thinkers from across the spectrum: Ph.D. students, academic researchers and university staff working alongside tech-focused businesses, start-ups and ‘spin-out’ initiatives. It offers world-class robotics labs, open-plan and flexible working office spaces based on the practice’s research into ‘synergetic’ design, to boost research and collaboration. Alongside this sit more traditional lecture theatres, studios, and workshop facilities.

The University’s vision for Bayes was to use data science and artificial intelligence to shape a better future. This demanded a very specific brief for intellectual interaction and the cross-fertilization of ideas between employees and researchers who would traditionally operate discreetly from each other. The Bayes Centre links to the existing buildings on the campus through a series of interlocking connections across multiple levels. The large, central atrium promotes a visual ‘transparency’ between groups housed in the building. The staircases within the atrium provide access across floors bookended by breakout spaces to encourage serendipitous encounters between businesses and groups.

Echoing the original city street which ran through the site until the 1960s, Bennetts Associates cut through a series of entrances and pedestrian routes to create a courtyard and retain easy-access public spaces. At ground level, floor-to-ceiling windows encourage public visibility directly into the labs. Here too, facilities and events rooms are available for the public and students of other disciplines while the ground floor café straddles the atrium and the courtyard, affording a centralized point for socialization. Further outdoor green space available to the building’s residents via large roof gardens affords stunning views towards Arthur’s Seat.

“Bayes Centre is the final phase of University of Edinburgh’s Potterrow development, which we began in 2003 following an architectural competition. It has been a privilege to observe the development taking its place at the center of University life and playing a pivotal role in the evolution of Edinburgh’s highly successful ‘tech’ sector, something that now extends well beyond the University itself.” - Rab Bennetts, Founding Director, Bennetts Associates

“We look forward to bringing together experts from research and industry in this collaborative space, to apply data science and AI to some of society’s most interesting challenges and opportunities.” – Dr. Michael Rovatsos, Director, Bayes Centre.