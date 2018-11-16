World
Bayes Centre / Bennetts Associates

  • 02:00 - 16 November, 2018
Bayes Centre / Bennetts Associates
Bayes Centre / Bennetts Associates, © Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter

© Keith Hunter © Keith Hunter © Keith Hunter © Keith Hunter + 24

  • Architects

    Bennetts Associates

  • Location

    47 Potterrow, Edinburgh EH8 9BT, United Kingdom

  • Lead Architects

    Rab Bennetts, Sally Mackay, Andy Kirk, Alasdair Gordon, Tom Rainey, Joanne Dunwell

  • Area

    9500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Keith Hunter

  • Structural Engineer

    Buro Happold

  • M&E Consultant

    Buro Happold

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Turner and Townsend

  • Fire Consultant

    Atelier Ten

  • BREEAM Advisor

    RSP

  • Landscape Consultant

    Ironside Farrar

  • Acoustic Consultant

    New Acoustics

  • Project Manager

    Faithful+Gould

  • CDM Coordinator

    Faithful+Gould

  • Main Contractor

    McLaughlin & Harvey

  • Client

    University of Edinburgh
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter

Text description provided by the architects. The Bayes Centre is a pivotal piece of the University of Edinburgh’s estate set to transform Edinburgh city center into one of UK’s most dynamic places for tech, attracting the highest caliber of international experts in data science and artificial intelligence. The 9,500sq m building is part of the University’s investment into world-class facilities on its Potterrow campus, following the much-lauded Informatics Forum and Dugald Stewart Buildings designed and delivered by the practice’s Edinburgh studio in 2008.

© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter

Bayes brings together 600 expert thinkers from across the spectrum: Ph.D. students, academic researchers and university staff working alongside tech-focused businesses, start-ups and ‘spin-out’ initiatives. It offers world-class robotics labs, open-plan and flexible working office spaces based on the practice’s research into ‘synergetic’ design, to boost research and collaboration. Alongside this sit more traditional lecture theatres, studios, and workshop facilities. 

© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter
Section (Color)
Section (Color)
© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter

The University’s vision for Bayes was to use data science and artificial intelligence to shape a better future. This demanded a very specific brief for intellectual interaction and the cross-fertilization of ideas between employees and researchers who would traditionally operate discreetly from each other. The Bayes Centre links to the existing buildings on the campus through a series of interlocking connections across multiple levels.  The large, central atrium promotes a visual ‘transparency’ between groups housed in the building. The staircases within the atrium provide access across floors bookended by breakout spaces to encourage serendipitous encounters between businesses and groups.

© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter
Third Floor Plan (Color)
Third Floor Plan (Color)
© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter

Echoing the original city street which ran through the site until the 1960s, Bennetts Associates cut through a series of entrances and pedestrian routes to create a courtyard and retain easy-access public spaces. At ground level, floor-to-ceiling windows encourage public visibility directly into the labs. Here too, facilities and events rooms are available for the public and students of other disciplines while the ground floor café straddles the atrium and the courtyard, affording a centralized point for socialization. Further outdoor green space available to the building’s residents via large roof gardens affords stunning views towards Arthur’s Seat.

© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter

“Bayes Centre is the final phase of University of Edinburgh’s Potterrow development, which we began in 2003 following an architectural competition. It has been a privilege to observe the development taking its place at the center of University life and playing a pivotal role in the evolution of Edinburgh’s highly successful ‘tech’ sector, something that now extends well beyond the University itself.” - Rab Bennetts, Founding Director, Bennetts Associates
“We look forward to bringing together experts from research and industry in this collaborative space, to apply data science and AI to some of society’s most interesting challenges and opportunities.” – Dr. Michael Rovatsos, Director, Bayes Centre. 

© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Bayes Centre / Bennetts Associates" 16 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905918/bayes-centre-bennetts-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

