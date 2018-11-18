World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Mét Vuong Studio
  6. 2018
  7. PH House / Mét Vuong Studio

PH House / Mét Vuong Studio

  • 21:00 - 18 November, 2018
PH House / Mét Vuong Studio
PH House / Mét Vuong Studio, © Công Lý Phạm
© Công Lý Phạm

© Công Lý Phạm

© Công Lý Phạm
© Công Lý Phạm

Text description provided by the architects. PH House with land west, size 8 * 20m, 2 floors, for married couples and two children, a son, a girl. Urban life today pressure, hurry, Meter Studio design solutions PH House is an introverted project. After a day of work and study, all family members return to their homes, join in their activities, eat, chat, gather in the open space and Koi.

© Công Lý Phạm
© Công Lý Phạm
Floor plans
Floor plans
© Công Lý Phạm
© Công Lý Phạm

The house is introverted but still provides ventilation, full natural light for the space. Large dining table for the whole family combined guests. Koi ponds and trees are interwoven into the space of the building.

© Công Lý Phạm
© Công Lý Phạm
© Công Lý Phạm
© Công Lý Phạm

PH House aims at the natural beauty of materials such as wood, steel, concrete, brick, stone ... and other natural materials available locally, thus saving maximum construction cost.

© Công Lý Phạm
© Công Lý Phạm

Mét Vuong Studio
Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "PH House / Mét Vuong Studio" 18 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905917/ph-house-met-vuong-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

