PH House / Mét Vuong Studio

+ 33

Collaborators Nguyễn Xuân Lập, Trương Viết Cường, Nguyễn Hữu Lâm More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. PH House with land west, size 8 * 20m, 2 floors, for married couples and two children, a son, a girl. Urban life today pressure, hurry, Meter Studio design solutions PH House is an introverted project. After a day of work and study, all family members return to their homes, join in their activities, eat, chat, gather in the open space and Koi.

The house is introverted but still provides ventilation, full natural light for the space. Large dining table for the whole family combined guests. Koi ponds and trees are interwoven into the space of the building.

PH House aims at the natural beauty of materials such as wood, steel, concrete, brick, stone ... and other natural materials available locally, thus saving maximum construction cost.