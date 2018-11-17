World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Andres Gallardo Studies Milan's Contrasting Typologies in Contemporary Architecture

Andres Gallardo Studies Milan's Contrasting Typologies in Contemporary Architecture

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Andres Gallardo Studies Milan's Contrasting Typologies in Contemporary Architecture
Save this picture!
Andres Gallardo Studies Milan's Contrasting Typologies in Contemporary Architecture, © Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

Andres Gallardo’s photo series “Urban Geometries” continues, this time the self-taught photographer chose to capture the architecture of Milan. The series focuses on the architectural contours of contemporary structures, varying in both age and function while highlighting the materiality of the façades, architectural, industrial details of each building.

Gallardo’s Milan series features the work of Zaha Hadid Architects and Grafton Architects. Other images in the series include elements of the city that often go unnoticed, such as a series of colorful recycling receptacles.

© Andres Gallardo © Andres Gallardo © Andres Gallardo © Andres Gallardo + 14

Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

Architecturally, Gallardo captures Zaha Hadid’s signature fluid lines in the firm’s design for Citylife Milano, a housing complex of seven buildings. The buildings’ organic facades are a balance of white and wood finishes that accentuate the serpentine balconies and uniquely shaped windows.

Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

In contrast, the photographer also includes an image of traditional urban Italian residences in this series. With its linear geometries, the strong horizontals and equally proportion rectangular balconies break the facade into uniform components, emphasizing the overall variation in Milan’s architectural typologies.

Save this picture!
© Andres Gallardo
© Andres Gallardo

Gallardo also includes images of educational institutions, capturing the hard, stone and concrete shells of Grafton Architects’ Università Luigi Bocconi building and Politecnico di Milano’s radiochemistry building.

News via Andres Gallardo Photography

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Lindsay Duddy
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Lindsay Duddy. "Andres Gallardo Studies Milan's Contrasting Typologies in Contemporary Architecture" 17 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905914/andres-gallardo-studies-milans-contrasting-typologies-in-contemporary-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream