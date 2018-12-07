World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. FRAM arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Dique Luján House / FRAM arquitectos

Dique Luján House / FRAM arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 7 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dique Luján House / FRAM arquitectos
Save this picture!
Dique Luján House / FRAM arquitectos, © Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

© Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik + 35

  • Architects

    FRAM arquitectos

  • Location

    Dique Luján, Argentina

  • Architects in Charge

    Franco Riccheri, Agustín Mendiondo

  • Design Team

    David Aliberti

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. Dique Luján is a small town in the Province of Buenos Aires, located in the northern area of ​​the same and bounded by the Luján River and the Villanueva Canal. It is a town that meets the characteristics of the typical villages of the "Delta"; lowlands surrounded by large mirrors of water that favor the development of abundant vegetation and tropical character. These geographical and environmental peculiarities have had a direct influence throughout history on what is usually called "Architecture of the Delta" and we consider it necessary to study this dialogue at the time of approaching the project.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The plot is characterized by the proximity to the Luján River, (whose channel undergoes sporadic growths marking a maximum flood level of one meter above zero level) and the presence of several arboreal specimens, including a Pecán Nogal and a Bald Cypress typical of the Delta of the Parana.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

These data were decisive when locating the house in relation to its environment; both horizontally, respecting and incorporating the existing vegetation, as well as vertically, locating the floor level above the flood level. This last condition refers directly to the character of the traditional constructions of the Delta, dissociating the plane of inhabiting that of natural expansion.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

The house is implanted longitudinally on the south side of the plot, taking advantage of its size and releasing the largest area of ​​land towards good orientations. Both the programmatic disposition and the section of the house respond directly to this decision. The service places posted on the southern limit and the main ones on the opposite, gaining orientation and opening towards the land.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

A longitudinal circulation in which instances of storage, distribution and arrival occur, makes the boundary between smaller and larger rooms while coinciding with the position of the ridge. In this way there is an asymmetry in the section of the house that is reflected directly on the roof skirts. This is projected of free runoff and steep slopes due to the presence of deciduous specimens.

Save this picture!
Structure 01
Structure 01

Three patios interrupt the continuity of the roof. The one of largest dimension sponsors the arrival of the staircase from the ground while at the same time functioning as an exterior expansion space. "The Walnut patio" surrounds the existing tree preserving it and incorporating its trunk into the interior landscape of the house. Finally, an empty space coincides with the access hall to sift the visual relationship with the neighbor.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

A gallery of constant depth, except when merging with the access patio, runs through the entire front of the house and refers back to the island's architectural character. Since there were no restrictions to access the lot with traditional transport, the separation of the house from the ground is solved by the execution of three reinforced concrete beams that supported on a series of shafts refer to the typical palafitos of the Delta islands.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

A succession of wooden structural frames are placed on the beams. They delimit both the interior and exterior spaces, being at the same time a supporting and spatial structure. This constructive logic moves away from the traditional Baloon-frame system, allowing flexibility in the assembly of the interior and exterior spaces as well as in the dimensions and quantities of window treatments.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FRAM arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Argentina
Cite: "Dique Luján House / FRAM arquitectos" [Casa Dique Luján / FRAM arquitectos] 07 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905912/dique-lujan-house-fram-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream