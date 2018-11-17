World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. elton_léniz
  6. Casa La Perouse / elton_léniz

Casa La Perouse / elton_léniz

  • 13:00 - 17 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa La Perouse / elton_léniz
Save this picture!
Casa La Perouse / elton_léniz, © Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal

© Marcos Mendizabal © Marcos Mendizabal © Marcos Mendizabal © Marcos Mendizabal + 22

  • Structural Engineering

    Manuel José Ruiz

  • Constructor

    Jorge Carrasco

  • Technical Consultant

    Rodrigo Contreras

  • Landscape Design

    Inés Couve

  • Energetic Consultant

    Rodrigo Tonda

  • Lighting Design

    Interdesign, Paula Martinez
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal
Save this picture!
© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal

Text description provided by the architects. This new urban house is inserted into a neighborhood of mid 50's modern architecture houses in Santiago. An urban area that is distinguished by large sites, aged trees and spectacular views to the surrounding mountains. The main aim of the project is to construct a compact and rough architecture that accommodates contemporary life, but at the same time safeguard the memory of the urban context, emphasizing the material dialogue and space relationships with the existing types of the old modern houses of the context.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal
Save this picture!
Ground Level Plan
Ground Level Plan
Save this picture!
© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal

Conceive as a robust volume divided into three levels, this house is organized around a central double height hall with a skylight and a native wooden stair that connects all the three levels. In the ground level, all the public spaces are connected through a series of wooden sliding walls that allows dividing the interior spaces depending on the family needs. Bedrooms are located in the second level with framed views to the surrounding landscape, a series of metal sliding panels work as a flexible skin ensuring privacy and solar control.

Save this picture!
Constructive Details
Constructive Details

The basement functions principally as a space for storage, wine cellars and a multipurpose bedroom that is connected with a buried patio. Before the construction and old existing dwelling was carefully demolished, preserving many of the valuable materials and the principal trees of the garden. Native Alerce wood was preserved and used in the design of sliding doors and a 6 meters height wall that functions as a visual element and acoustic absorber in the main hall.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal

The exterior materials were selected to aged dramatically and show in the facades the effect of time. The second level is totally clad with grey wood, whilst for the first level concrete walls, oblique pillars, black walls and stone terraces were selected to contrast with the garden and the natural landscape of Santiago. Finally, white brick is used in the perimeters walls of the site dialoguing with the materials of the existing architecture of the neighboring modern houses.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Mendizabal
© Marcos Mendizabal

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
elton_léniz
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Casa La Perouse / elton_léniz" 17 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905910/casa-la-perouse-elton-leniz/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream