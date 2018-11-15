Sydney Street House / Fouché Architects

+ 31

Architects Fouché Architects

Location Brisbane, Australia

Lead Architects Larissa Fouché, Rayne Fouché

Area 368.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Cieran Murphy

Manufacturers Loading...

Builder Rod Mahoney

Styling Coco Republic

Private Certifier Bartley Burns

Quantity Surveyor Price A Plan

Planner Urban Strategies More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The original pre-1946 house that occupied the site had previously been used as a boarding house. It had been raised and all verandahs were enclosed. The living spaces were internalised and segregated and there was little connection between outside and inside.

The renovation works sought to bring light, tactility and connectivity to an otherwise dreary and rundown house. Objectives included the removal of internal floor space in lieu of additional floor space; to create spaces that are tactile, voluminous and light-filled; and to strengthen connections between spaces both internally and externally.

Walls were removed from the front of the house in order to return the verandah to its original state and create private outdoor space for the upper level. This intervention helped to return the façade to its original state. Once the project brief was integrated into the original building footprint the leftover space was converted into a double height void space.

The rear extension is operationally external but has a strong connection to the internal living spaces and feels like it’s part of the internal space. The material palette is robust. Brick and spotted gum hardwood dominate the lantern-like structure to create shelter and privacy. The brick and timber then extend into the ground level floor plate to further strengthen the relationship between inside and out. The living spaces are cohesive and communicate via strategic positioning of built elements as well as materiality.