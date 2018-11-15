World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Fouché Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Sydney Street House / Fouché Architects

Sydney Street House / Fouché Architects

  • 17:00 - 15 November, 2018
Sydney Street House / Fouché Architects
Sydney Street House / Fouché Architects, © Cieran Murphy
© Cieran Murphy

© Cieran Murphy

  • Builder

    Rod Mahoney

  • Styling

    Coco Republic

  • Private Certifier

    Bartley Burns

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Price A Plan

  • Planner

    Urban Strategies
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Cieran Murphy
© Cieran Murphy

Text description provided by the architects. The original pre-1946 house that occupied the site had previously been used as a boarding house. It had been raised and all verandahs were enclosed. The living spaces were internalised and segregated and there was little connection between outside and inside.

© Cieran Murphy
© Cieran Murphy
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Cieran Murphy
© Cieran Murphy

The renovation works sought to bring light, tactility and connectivity to an otherwise dreary and rundown house. Objectives included the removal of internal floor space in lieu of additional floor space; to create spaces that are tactile, voluminous and light-filled; and to strengthen connections between spaces both internally and externally.

© Cieran Murphy
© Cieran Murphy

Walls were removed from the front of the house in order to return the verandah to its original state and create private outdoor space for the upper level. This intervention helped to return the façade to its original state. Once the project brief was integrated into the original building footprint the leftover space was converted into a double height void space.

© Cieran Murphy
© Cieran Murphy

The rear extension is operationally external but has a strong connection to the internal living spaces and feels like it’s part of the internal space. The material palette is robust. Brick and spotted gum hardwood dominate the lantern-like structure to create shelter and privacy. The brick and timber then extend into the ground level floor plate to further strengthen the relationship between inside and out. The living spaces are cohesive and communicate via strategic positioning of built elements as well as materiality.

© Cieran Murphy
© Cieran Murphy

About this office
Fouché Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Australia
Cite: "Sydney Street House / Fouché Architects" 15 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905907/sydney-street-house-fouche-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

