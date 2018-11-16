World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. PietriArchitectes
  6. 2017
  7. MaisonP / PietriArchitectes

MaisonP / PietriArchitectes

  • 03:00 - 16 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MaisonP / PietriArchitectes
Save this picture!
MaisonP / PietriArchitectes, © Philippe Biolatto
© Philippe Biolatto

© Philippe Biolatto © Philippe Biolatto © Philippe Biolatto © Philippe Biolatto + 22

  • Inspection Engineers

    APAVE SUD EUROPE

  • Structural Engineering Consultants

    OGC

  • Client

    Praximmo
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Philippe Biolatto
© Philippe Biolatto

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a village, MaisonP nestles in a cosy space boasting dense vegetation on a hillside parcel offering a panoramic view over the Alps.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Biolatto
© Philippe Biolatto

The simple volumes of the house were designed to marry with the orientation of the land. Changes to the natural slope of the hill are thus kept to a minimum and its wild character preserved.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Biolatto
© Philippe Biolatto

The project is composed of two distinct parts: the main house and a drystone outbuilding. The house, with a floor area of 296 sqm, is built on one and the same level but divided into several units. The ground floor comprises three separate same height volumes: the 74 sq m. garage, the entrance/kitchen area and the bedroom/living room area, the latter containing 4 bedrooms including the master bedroom. The outbuilding, with a floor area of 95 sq m, is slightly higher than the house, and lies on the north-west part of the land.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Biolatto
© Philippe Biolatto

The project is divided into two, along a plant-lined canal, transparency enhancing its perspective along the full length of the house. The entry proceeds around a pond.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

MaisonP is not a monolith but an architectural composition, structured around empty spaces, in reminiscence of the bioclimatic architecture of Provence.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Biolatto
© Philippe Biolatto

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PietriArchitectes
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses France
Cite: "MaisonP / PietriArchitectes" 16 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905897/maisonp-pietriarchitectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream