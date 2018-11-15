World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei
  6. 2017
  Garage Hall House / Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei

Garage Hall House / Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei

  • 21:00 - 15 November, 2018
Garage Hall House / Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei
Garage Hall House / Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei, © Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

© Kenta Hasegawa

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in a residential area in Tokyo and designed for a married couple with 2 children and their 2 cars.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Section
Section
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Though this residential area is located in dense city center, most of the residents have a built-in car garage with a shutter.

Since houses in this area built in a small and narrow plot, the typical house with built-in garage has their living space back of the garage where lighting and ventilation condition is inadequate.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

This project aimed to redefine the typology, which is repeatedly built in this area, to show possibility to improve living condition.

This house has a hall of 2 stories height on the roadside and 3 stories living space on the backside.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

The hall has a wide opening, openable top lights, a large highside light and a double sliding window. This hall is mainly used as a garage, but it also improve lighting and ventilation condition of the living space and provides expanse of space to them. What is more, the hall works as a buffer zone between the living space and the street.

Plan
Plan

By designing the ceiling with exposed wood beams and the dirt floor with tile-like joint, and by using chandelier-like pendant light in the hall, it is tried to be perceived the hall as a part of the living space.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

A garage, which is usually considered as a negative element in a small house, is enlarged and designed as a hall to improve the living condition in this project. And it is tried to expand the possibilities of how the residents live in this area.

In fact, the client displayed paintings in the hall and it has also started to work as a gallery.

© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

About this office
Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Garage Hall House / Tsukagoshi Miyashita Sekkei" 15 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905896/garage-hall-house-tsukagoshi-miyashita-sekkei/> ISSN 0719-8884

