Architect Magazine Selects the Top 50 Architecture Firms in the US for 2018

Architect Magazine has unveiled the 2018 edition of the “Architect 50,” their list of the 50 best architecture firms in the United States. This year saw more entrants than ever before, with 160 completed submissions calculated along three categories: business, sustainability, and design.
Topping the list this year was WRNS Studio, followed by Brooks + Scarpa, and William Rawn Associates. Below, we have republished the full list, along with links to their ArchDaily archive of work. Visit the official website here for more information on the methodology, details, and 2019 submission notes.
- WRNS Studio
- Brooks + Scarpa
- William Rawn Associates
- Cannon Design
- HOK
- Studio Ma
- HKS Architects
- Touloukian Touloukian Inc
- Skidmore Owings & Merrill
- LMN Architects
- Hastings
- Mithun
- Lake Flato Architects
- HDR
- Perkins+Will
- Payette
- The Miller Hull Partnership
- Adrian Smith Gordon Gill Architecture
- ZGF Architects
- Clark Nexsen
- HGA
- SmithGroup
- FXCollaborative
- Opsis Architecture
- Steinberg Hart
- Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects [LOHA]
- Hacker
- DLR Group
- Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects
- Archimania
- Hennebery Eddy Architects
- EYP
- Solomon Cordwell Buenz
- SRG Partnership
- Leers Weinzapfel Associates
- Bruner/Cott & Associates
- CO Architects
- Ayers Saint Gross
- Sasaki
- Eskew+Dumez+Ripple
- CBT
- BNIM
- Ballinger
- Ann Beha Architects
- LPA Inc
- Semple Brown Design, P.C.
- Ziger Snead Architects
- NAC Architecture
- Studio Gang Architects
- Marlon Blackwell Architects