  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Architect Magazine Selects the Top 50 Architecture Firms in the US for 2018

Architect Magazine Selects the Top 50 Architecture Firms in the US for 2018

Architect Magazine Selects the Top 50 Architecture Firms in the US for 2018, Intuit Marine Way Building / WRNS Studio + Clive Wilkinson Architects. Image © Jeremy Bittermann
Intuit Marine Way Building / WRNS Studio + Clive Wilkinson Architects. Image © Jeremy Bittermann

Architect Magazine has unveiled the 2018 edition of the “Architect 50,” their list of the 50 best architecture firms in the United States. This year saw more entrants than ever before, with 160 completed submissions calculated along three categories: business, sustainability, and design.

Topping the list this year was WRNS Studio, followed by Brooks + Scarpa, and William Rawn Associates. Below, we have republished the full list, along with links to their ArchDaily archive of work. Visit the official website here for more information on the methodology, details, and 2019 submission notes.

  1. WRNS Studio
  2. Brooks + Scarpa
  3. William Rawn Associates
  4. Cannon Design
  5. HOK
  6. Studio Ma
  7. HKS Architects
  8. Touloukian Touloukian Inc
  9. Skidmore Owings & Merrill
  10. LMN Architects
  11. Hastings
  12. Mithun
  13. Lake Flato Architects
  14. HDR
  15. Perkins+Will
  16. Payette
  17. The Miller Hull Partnership
  18. Adrian Smith Gordon Gill Architecture
  19. ZGF Architects
  20. Clark Nexsen
  21. HGA
  22. SmithGroup
  23. FXCollaborative
  24. Opsis Architecture
  25. Steinberg Hart
  26. Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects [LOHA]
  27. Hacker
  28. DLR Group
  29. Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects
  30. Archimania
  31. Hennebery Eddy Architects
  32. EYP
  33. Solomon Cordwell Buenz
  34. SRG Partnership
  35. Leers Weinzapfel Associates
  36. Bruner/Cott & Associates
  37. CO Architects
  38. Ayers Saint Gross
  39. Sasaki
  40. Eskew+Dumez+Ripple
  41. CBT
  42. BNIM
  43. Ballinger
  44. Ann Beha Architects
  45. LPA Inc
  46. Semple Brown Design, P.C.
  47. Ziger Snead Architects
  48. NAC Architecture
  49. Studio Gang Architects
  50. Marlon Blackwell Architects

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Architect Magazine Selects the Top 50 Architecture Firms in the US for 2018" 14 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

