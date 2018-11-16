World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Community
  China
  Dplus-Studio
  2017
  Nanchang Shimao Water City Cloud Office Center / Dplus-Studio

Nanchang Shimao Water City Cloud Office Center / Dplus-Studio

  00:00 - 16 November, 2018
Nanchang Shimao Water City Cloud Office Center / Dplus-Studio
Cover. Image © Fangfang Tia
Cover. Image © Fangfang Tia

Night View Bird View. Image © Shengliang Su North Ramp Entrance. Image © Shengliang Su Connection between 2F Platform and Roof Ramp. Image © Shengliang Su 2F Ramp. Image © Shengliang Su + 37

  • Architects

    Dplus-Studio

  • Location

    Honggutan District, Nanchang, Jiangxi, China

  • Lead Architects

    Shou Li

  • Design Team

    Jia Li, Jiangfan Yu, Xuefeng Zhou, Mingming Fan, Dandan Tu, Danyang Geng, Zhichao Zhu

  • Area

    2100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Fangfang Tia, Shengliang Su, Jinhang Li

  • Client

    Nanchang Shimao new development real estate Co. Ltd.

  • Cooperative Design Team

    Shanghai United Design Group Co. Ltd. 

  • Interior Designer

    Xiaohong Qi

  • Curtain Wall Design

    Australia BG&E Curtain Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai
Night View Bird View. Image © Shengliang Su
Night View Bird View. Image © Shengliang Su

[Context of the City]
Honggutan New District is a newborn city area of Nanchang on the west bank of the Ganjiang River. Like all the other China's burgeoning urban new districts, it is focused on building efficiency among a one-time, large-scale construction wave.

Night View Aerial Photography. Image © Fangfang Tia
Night View Aerial Photography. Image © Fangfang Tia

The cloud center is located in the geometric center of a newly built office industrial park. The surrounding hardware facilities are fully mature. On the south side is a block of business, on the west side is a youth apartment, and on the east side is a low-rise office. The north side is a landscaped square.

North Elevation. Image © Fangfang Tia
North Elevation. Image © Fangfang Tia
North Ramp. Image © Fangfang Tia
North Ramp. Image © Fangfang Tia

High-speed urban construction has only completed the functional level of demand. For such an emerging park far from the city center, it takes a long time to develop the community spirit and establish more complete public activities. So we also formed the original intention of our design: let the young people who are new to the park, in addition to work and life, can also "play" here.

North Ramp Entrance. Image © Shengliang Su
North Ramp Entrance. Image © Shengliang Su

[Status of the Existing Situation]
When we accepted this design commission, the entire basement of the park had been completed and the column network could not be adjusted.Its function requires a showroom and supporting business on the first floor, a conference room and open office on the second floor. On the basis of seemingly capacity, column nets, and boundaries that have been“qualified”, the owner’s expectation is to design a facade design with a“value” feel.

Site Relationship
Site Relationship
Macro Circulation
Macro Circulation

[ Strategy of Concept Design]
We try to break the limitations of the original site column network to the maximum extent, based on the requirements of materialization level such as façade and vision, to stimulatethe flow of people in the office community with a more active attitude, and to realize the new city community in the interaction with the environment. The cultivation of the atmosphere. So we built a climbing path for a pure outdoor surround building thatis completely open to the area.

East-North Perspective. Image © Fangfang Tia
East-North Perspective. Image © Fangfang Tia
North Elevation. Image © Shengliang Su
North Elevation. Image © Shengliang Su

The starting point of this path faces the green square on the first floor, and through a formal entrance you can climb to the second floor and then to the roof. On the other side of the roof, a ramp is designed to connect directly to the second-floor outdoor commercial line in the South. At the same time, a layer of overhead is set for the effective connection between the Southern District Commercial and the North Plaza, and a path to the basement is opened in the overhead layer.

Circulation Analysis
Circulation Analysis

The formation of this path not only entangled the building, but also connected the functional flow lines of the Southern District Commercial and the North Square, the underground garage and the roof garden.Jan Gale divides activities into three categories: essential activities, spontaneous activities, and social activities.

2F Ramp. Image © Shengliang Su
2F Ramp. Image © Shengliang Su
2F Ramp. Image
2F Ramp. Image

The path is not only the channel of behavior, but also the connection between space, the collision container of necessary and non-essential activities in life. Inside and outside the building, and between the cities, the placement of the path will stimulate activities to enhance the vitality of the community, promote interpersonal communication, interaction, communication, and promote dialogue between people and the environment.

Connection between 2F Platform and Roof Ramp. Image © Shengliang Su
Connection between 2F Platform and Roof Ramp. Image © Shengliang Su

[Sharing of Roof Space]
The designer's job is to design a path in such a building, but the stories that can occur on this path are edited by the user. Among the roof design, we only recommend two areas for greening and hardening. On the back side of the use, a badminton court was arranged. One side was directly planted with corn and vegetables.

2F Platform. Image © Fangfang Tia
2F Platform. Image © Fangfang Tia

Although it could not be regarded as a landscape design from the perspective of completion, the community spirit reflected by him has already begun to emerge. This climbing trail is relatively independent of the internal streamlines of the building itself, but at the same time the people working indoors can walk out of the office and integrate the shared space of the roof to rest on a fully open platform overlooking the park. The building itself has been defined between very clear functions and externally attached random behavior, as the formation of this path will become more tacit and positive. 

North Roof and Exterior Ramp. Image © Fangfang Tia
North Roof and Exterior Ramp. Image © Fangfang Tia

[Order of the Space]
The result of formal operations is the possibility of bringing functional interaction to the interior space. The relatively independent exhibition halls, book bars, and conference rooms, because of the entrance to the basement, make the book bar a large step that can connect the exhibition hall and the conference room, so that the outdoor dynamic relationship is brought into the room.

View to the Exhibition Area From the library. Image © Shengliang Su
View to the Exhibition Area From the library. Image © Shengliang Su
Perspective Section
Perspective Section
Steps Library. Image © Fangfang Tia
Steps Library. Image © Fangfang Tia

A coherent path is not an end, an open platform is not unique, and the exaggeration of design operations is not a slogan of personal tags or even a free imagination of a homogenous community.

North Plaza. Image © Shengliang Su
North Plaza. Image © Shengliang Su

Cite: "Nanchang Shimao Water City Cloud Office Center / Dplus-Studio" 16 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

