  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Port
  4. Russia
  5. Strelka KB
  6. 2018
  7. Vezelka Embankment in Belgorod / Strelka KB + Strelka Architects

Vezelka Embankment in Belgorod / Strelka KB + Strelka Architects

  • 02:00 - 18 November, 2018
Vezelka Embankment in Belgorod / Strelka KB + Strelka Architects
Vezelka Embankment in Belgorod / Strelka KB + Strelka Architects, © Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

© Maria Gonzalez © Strelka KB © Maria Gonzalez © Maria Gonzalez

  • Architects

    Strelka Architects, Strelka KB

  • Location

    Bélgorod, Óblast de Bélgorod, Russia

  • Lead Architects Strelka Architects

    Dasha Paramonova, Jezi Stankevic, Olga Deribas, Ekaterina Korchagina, Ariana Melkonyan, Alisa Ermolaeva, Waldo Mariscal, Sofia Akimenko, Kristina Shleverda

  • Collaborators

    Belgorodoblproyekt

  • Area

    133000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Maria Gonzalez, Strelka KB
© Strelka KB
© Strelka KB

Text description provided by the architects. Belgorod is an ordinary city in Eastern Russia with a population of over 350,000 people. It was almost fully rebuilt after World War II; however, its public spaces have not been modernized since Soviet times. The Vezelka River embankment was one such abandoned place. A year ago, it was completely undeveloped, and parts were completely isolated. However, it has changed radically through the “Future Cities” program.

© Strelka KB
© Strelka KB
Master plan
Master plan
© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez
Plan
Plan

It is an example of a brand-new sustainable initiative to transform the attitude towards space usage in the Russian regions while bringing added social value. In addition, the urban design concept was not introduced from above, but rather crowdsourced through polls designed to determine the public space that locals need.

© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

The embankment became a proper public space, while maintaining the appearance of natural territory. The main design tasks were simplifying pedestrian traffic between functional zones, connecting the embankment with the center, and increasing pedestrian flow, all while keeping the riverbanks natural.

© Strelka KB
© Strelka KB

The embankment is divided into 4 zones, interconnected by promenades and cycle paths. The Local zone features everyday spaces like playgrounds, sports fields, a dog park and footbridges for fishermen, as well as a recreation zone and picnic area near the water. The Memorial zone preserves historical monuments, while the Industrial zone serves as buffer while connecting the city center with areas near the railway.

Axonometry 01
Axonometry 01
Axonometry 02
Axonometry 02
Axonometry 03
Axonometry 03
Axonometry 04
Axonometry 04
Axonometry 05
Axonometry 05
Axonometry 06
Axonometry 06

The Central zone, at the main pedestrian intersection, is a multifunctional square with a landscaped amphitheater overlooking the river. The amphitheater serves as a meeting place and event platform. In summer it included an LED screen which made the area into a prime fan zone during World Cup 2018.

© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

The opposite riverbank serves as the "Children's Embankment," with a playground complex featuring slides and sculptural playgrounds connected to the other bank by bridge. In addition, the island in the middle of the river is to play an ecological role as a water bird reservation with an extensive landing of aquatic plants. People can enjoy the wildlife from wooden bridges without descending to the island.

© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

Initially, the improvement project was planned in several stages, but the majority of the work was actually completed by the end of 2017, and from technical brief to final construction, the process took a record 10 months. Today, the space is a comfortable area for a leisurely stroll, sports games, children’s play, or a walk with pets. In the summer, it is a lovely concert venue and festival fairground, while in winter, the embankment can be cleared of snow and outfitted with skating rinks, ‘ice towns,’ and heated pavilions.

© Strelka KB
© Strelka KB

*The “Future Cities” program aims to renovate 223 public spaces, covering a total area of more than 1,200 ha in 40 Russian cities. It is the first programme since the Soviet era to reimagine the public space use to meet global trends and standards while reaching a new level of beautification. Work began in 2017, conducted by Strelka KB and DOM.RF, an integrated housing development institution, with the support of the Russian Ministry of Construction Industry, Housing and Utilities Sector.

© Maria Gonzalez
© Maria Gonzalez

About this office
Strelka KB
Office
Strelka Architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Port Sustainability Landscape Russia
Cite: "Vezelka Embankment in Belgorod / Strelka KB + Strelka Architects" 18 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905879/vezelka-embankment-in-belgorod-strelka-kb-plus-strelka-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

