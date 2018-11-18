World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. China
  5. CCDI
  6. 2016
  7. Dongguan TPLINK Industrial Park / CCDI

Dongguan TPLINK Industrial Park / CCDI

  • 19:00 - 18 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dongguan TPLINK Industrial Park / CCDI
Save this picture!
Facade rhythm and order of dormitory. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Facade rhythm and order of dormitory. Image © Tianpei Ceng

Internal courtyard in the industrial park. Image © Tianpei Ceng Pedestrain in the industrial park. Image © Tianpei Ceng Set back platform communication space in outdoor corridor dormitory. Image © Tianpei Ceng Vertical connection corridor between dormitories. Image © Tianpei Ceng + 29

  • Architects

    CCDI

  • Location

    No. R4, Bi Hu Road, Dongguan, Guangdong, China

  • Design Team

    CCDI 21 Design Studio &CIC

  • Lead Architects

    Lang Wang

  • Area

    548527.818 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Tianpei Ceng

  • Client/Owner

    TP-LINK

  • Products

    ceramic veneer, aluminum extruded sections, tempered insulating glass
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
General Relationship. Image © Tianpei Ceng
General Relationship. Image © Tianpei Ceng

Text description provided by the architects. After moving away from Shenzhen, TP-LINK found a new site in Dongguan Eco-Industrial Park, south of Yuetang Lake, quiet waterway passed by, flat terrain, natural scenery is very beautiful. The project is an industrial production park, divided into two parts: the production plant area and the dormitory area, the factory area is located near the lake, the dormitory area is located at the north of the factory area.

Save this picture!
Connecting building in the industrial park. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Connecting building in the industrial park. Image © Tianpei Ceng

The problem we are facing
How to make good use of the beautiful surrounding natural environment, break the traditional form of factory buildings and dormitories, and create more comfortable and shared work and living space for workers with the open and connected design strategy has become the primary problem facing our design. 

Save this picture!
Site Location
Site Location

The relationship between architecture and landscape
Yuetang Lake is calm and wide, and it needs a stable and stretched building to talk to it. Therefore, the design connects the traditional multiple buildings vertically and horizontally to form a huge scale architectural circle, which echoes the lake. The huge building volume and soothing image are remarkable. A unique landscape formed by the building and the lake. In the design of dormitory area, we adopt the undulating skyline, overlapping and set-back platform, light and transparent volume modelling. Create a connection between the Yuetang lake and dormitory by using the open falling architectural form.

Save this picture!
Dongguan TPLINK Industrial Park / CCDI, Facade rhythm and order of dormitory. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Facade rhythm and order of dormitory. Image © Tianpei Ceng

Organic growth pattern of industrial parks
Planning structure: With a depth of 30 meters, we have formed a huge circular building volume, interlocking and staggering with each other, so that the continuous streamline of the production process can be maximized, and offer flexibility to the owner that could adjust production line layout when the situation requires. Three enclosed circular buildings in a group create a pleasant courtyard space, and a group of three circular buildings form a factory building. By continuously replicating this combination, the organic growth of the planned structure of the entire industrial park can be realized.

Save this picture!
Pedestrain in the industrial park. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Pedestrain in the industrial park. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Save this picture!
Two-story pedestrian walk-through space in the industrial park. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Two-story pedestrian walk-through space in the industrial park. Image © Tianpei Ceng

A cross-shaped walking axis is placed between the three courtyard spaces, and a traffic lane is arranged on the outer side to form a layout of pedestrians in the courtyard space, and the vehicle is arranged in the outer loop, and a unloading site is arranged at the corner of the venue; Through the courtyard space and the cross-shaped two-layer penetrating space, natural ventilation can be effectively improved, and energy consumption in transition season can be reduced.

Save this picture!
Circulation Analysis
Circulation Analysis

Renovation conditions: For the entire project to meet the needs of urban development and change, this 30-meter-long interlocking garden-style industrial park layout provides excellent conditions for the factory to change into office and commercial space. It can greatly expand the life cycle of the entire buildings, which is also in line with the planning concept of the sustainable park.

Save this picture!
Building detail in the industrial park. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Building detail in the industrial park. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Save this picture!
Pedestrain entrance in the industrial park. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Pedestrain entrance in the industrial park. Image © Tianpei Ceng

Diverse dormitory public space hierarchy and interaction
Overall layout: courtyard is enclosed by the dormitories, the space between two dormitories is main square, carrying many activities, the building form was opened in the direction of the square, can add activity spaces, they forming a progressive space hierarchy by" activity square - courtyard unit - dormitories' room". 

Save this picture!
Dormitory building subverts the traditional concepts. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Dormitory building subverts the traditional concepts. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Save this picture!
Rich and diverse event space. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Rich and diverse event space. Image © Tianpei Ceng

Space placement: the upper and lower floors are connected by external staircases ,activity centers and platforms, dormitory area adopt one-corridor design, the whole dormitories' room have southern aspect, which have excellent conditions of lighting and ventilation, when you open the door of dormitories' room and walk to the outer corridor, you can see the beautiful scenery of Yuetang Lake. The landscape stairs connect to the upper and lower level, and dormitories' staff activity center set between rooms, provide a multi-dimensional public space for the park staff.

Save this picture!
Set back platform communication space in outdoor corridor dormitory. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Set back platform communication space in outdoor corridor dormitory. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Save this picture!
Courtyard relationship between dormitory. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Courtyard relationship between dormitory. Image © Tianpei Ceng

Set-back model overlapping: The dormitory formed set-back model by layer, facing the central main square, so that there is a better interaction between the building and the environment. While the dormitory has created a distinctive image, it has also created a rich and diverse space for activities. Young employees can enjoy the leisure time after work by strolls, recreational sports, leisure and relaxation.

Save this picture!
Vertical connection corridor between dormitories. Image © Tianpei Ceng
Vertical connection corridor between dormitories. Image © Tianpei Ceng

The design concept of "sustainable industrial park"
The design of Dongguan TPLINK Industrial Park is an attempt to plan and design with the concept of “sustainable industrial park”, we take the needs of the staffs and production technology in the self-use Industrial Park as the starting point to carry out the planning and architectural design of the industrial park, creating a high-efficiency comfort space for the scientific researchers and inspiring their creativity in the garden environment of new production and R & D.

Save this picture!
The dormitory building forms an activity space by set-backs. Image © Tianpei Ceng
The dormitory building forms an activity space by set-backs. Image © Tianpei Ceng

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CCDI
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Offices Office buildings China
Cite: "Dongguan TPLINK Industrial Park / CCDI" 18 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905878/dongguan-tplink-industrial-park-ccdi/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Facade rhythm and order of dormitory. Image © Tianpei Ceng

东莞TPLINK产业园 / 悉地国际21设计工作室&CIC新业务部

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream