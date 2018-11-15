Guateque Office / Estudio Atemporal

-
Architects
-
LocationLago Xochimilco 135, Anáhuac I Secc, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
-
Architects in ChargeLuciana de la garza, Paul Curuchet
-
ConstructionEstudio Atemporal
-
Area722.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Anáhuac neighborhood of Mexico City in a space that years ago served as a Factory.
The space consists of two large areas: a warehouse with a structure based on columns and a saw-tooth roof; and a three-level building with an institutional characteristic.
On one hand, the first section, the warehouse, becomes a kind of workshop that is modulated through two large iron frameworks that divide the space into three; two offices and a central area used for leisure activities or general meetings, the three of them articulated by a mezzanine that allows to create private spaces both on the upper floor and on the ground floor.
Thanks to these few elements, the structure of the original building become protagonist ; concrete columns and exposed cinder block walls make the contrast with all the furniture that was specially designed for each space.
The architectural posture reconsiders the use of this type of offices as completely private and isolated spaces; it suggests movement and interaction with other people in order to enrich the work of everyone.
