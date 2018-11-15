Guateque Office / Estudio Atemporal

+ 28

Architects Estudio Atemporal

Location Lago Xochimilco 135, Anáhuac I Secc, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Architects in Charge Luciana de la garza, Paul Curuchet

Construction Estudio Atemporal

Area 722.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Anáhuac neighborhood of Mexico City in a space that years ago served as a Factory.

The space consists of two large areas: a warehouse with a structure based on columns and a saw-tooth roof; and a three-level building with an institutional characteristic.

On one hand, the first section, the warehouse, becomes a kind of workshop that is modulated through two large iron frameworks that divide the space into three; two offices and a central area used for leisure activities or general meetings, the three of them articulated by a mezzanine that allows to create private spaces both on the upper floor and on the ground floor.

Thanks to these few elements, the structure of the original building become protagonist ; concrete columns and exposed cinder block walls make the contrast with all the furniture that was specially designed for each space.

The architectural posture reconsiders the use of this type of offices as completely private and isolated spaces; it suggests movement and interaction with other people in order to enrich the work of everyone.

