  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Offices Interiors
  Mexico
  Estudio Atemporal
  2016
  Guateque Office / Estudio Atemporal

Guateque Office / Estudio Atemporal

  14:00 - 15 November, 2018
Guateque Office / Estudio Atemporal
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

  • Architects

    Estudio Atemporal

  • Location

    Lago Xochimilco 135, Anáhuac I Secc, 11320 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Luciana de la garza, Paul Curuchet

  • Construction

    Estudio Atemporal

  • Area

    722.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Anáhuac neighborhood of Mexico City in a space that years ago served as a Factory.

The space consists of two large areas: a warehouse with a structure based on columns and a saw-tooth roof; and a three-level building with an institutional characteristic.

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

On one hand, the first section, the warehouse, becomes a kind of workshop that is modulated through two large iron frameworks that divide the space into three; two offices and a central area used for leisure activities or general meetings, the three of them articulated by a mezzanine that allows to create private spaces both on the upper floor and on the ground floor.

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

Thanks to these few elements, the structure of the original building become protagonist ; concrete columns and exposed cinder block walls make the contrast with all the furniture that was specially designed for each space.

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

The architectural posture reconsiders the use of this type of offices as completely private and isolated spaces; it suggests movement and interaction with other people in order to enrich the work of everyone.

.

© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
Sections
Sections
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio
© Luis Gallardo LGM Studio

.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estudio Atemporal
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Mexico
Cite: "Guateque Office / Estudio Atemporal" [Oficinas Guateque / Estudio Atemporal] 15 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905877/guateque-office-estudio-atemporal/> ISSN 0719-8884

