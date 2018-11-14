World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Urban Planning
  4. China
  5. Nikken Sekkei
  6. 2017
  7. Shanghai Greenland Center / Nikken Sekkei

Shanghai Greenland Center / Nikken Sekkei

  • 23:00 - 14 November, 2018
Shanghai Greenland Center / Nikken Sekkei
Shanghai Greenland Center / Nikken Sekkei, © Yang Min / mintwow
© Yang Min / mintwow

© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION © Yang Min / mintwow

  • Co Architect

    East China Construction Group Co., Ltd.

  • Landscape Design

    mindscape

  • Commercial Space Design

    Studio Taku Shimizu Inc

  • Honeycomb Corn Design

    Interdesign Associates

  • Clients

    Shanghai Greenland Group Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION
© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION
© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION
© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION

Text description provided by the architects. The URBAN FARM where better city meets natural life”, has been the core idea throughout the design. A green urban valley complex with a ‘street landscape park’ as a highlight in the architectural space, is sitting right above one of the most used metro stations in Shanghai.

© Yang Min / mintwow
© Yang Min / mintwow
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION
© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The 20,000 m2 green valley complex, designed with the URBAN FARM concept of merging nature and human space, weaves its way into the daily life of city dwellers through the intelligent roof geometry. The ‘roof’ is split into different scales and connected in various heights, where interesting terraces and slopes outdoor are connected in a 3D way, responding to the architectural functions below and human activities within it.

© Yang Min / mintwow
© Yang Min / mintwow

The urban complex utilizes nature’s own cooling system to counteract the heat-island effect, refreshing the city’s environment as well as the social environment. Together with our natural green landscape, the refreshing environment ensures our Urban Farm is the most popular urban space, right in the heart of the city.

© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION
© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION
Environment Section
Environment Section
© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION
© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION

In addition, the URBAN FARM is defined as a TOD project (Transit Oriented Development), with all the functions: Retail, Office and Service Apartment smoothly connected by public transportation. It makes every place within walking distance while creating a new value of developing the urban network, in the rapid development in Shanghai.

© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION
© Hu Wenkit / PDOING VISION

Nikken Sekkei
Cite: "Shanghai Greenland Center / Nikken Sekkei" 14 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

