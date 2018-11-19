World
Plumbers House / Finnis Architects

  • 17:00 - 19 November, 2018
Plumbers House / Finnis Architects
Plumbers House / Finnis Architects, © Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

© Nic Granleese

© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

Text description provided by the architects. Plumbers house by Finnis Architects, is a bold and unashamedly modern addition to a suburban street in Strathmore, Melbourne.

© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

Located North of Melbourne’s CBD, the Plumbers house manages to capture the clients want for a modern design, becoming a prominent addition to the streetscape whilst contextually fitting into a fast-evolving area of Melbourne. The attention to detail seen both internally and externally throughout the entirety of the building perhaps sets the tone for the future Architectural style of the area and encapsulates the essence of family living.

© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

Its proudly austere frontage allows the quality of materials, workmanship and detailing to shine. The light concrete tones of the entrance contrast with the zinc cladding creating a clear articulation to this frontage. The material palette to the front is beautifully restrained yet not without intrigue; thanks to the natural patina of the zinc, coupled with the linear, yet arbitrary patterning of the cladding itself.

© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

A strong brief driven by the owner’s occupation as a plumber was a key influence in the design as the theme of water provides an overwhelming sense of calm. A cascading water feature lines the entrance as this tranquillity flows through the buildings in built aquarium and the large viewing window on one of the pool walls creates an atmospheric light for the basement.

© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

A generous atrium leads into a connected series of well-conceived spaces that are bathed in natural light; one of the prevailing features of this home. Differing ceiling heights provides a hierarchy and distinction between zones, without diminishing the generous open plan living area.

East Section
East Section

The playfulness of the rear elevation is a surprising contrast to the frontage; a deep overhang to the balcony provides a suitably comfortable position from which to overlook the multitude of activities in the garden.

© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

The natural and sustainable palette of zinc, timber and stone allows this home to sit proudly on its site.  It is rich, both visually and texturally; understated, yet beautifully elegant. Most importantly it encapsulates family living, providing inspiring spaces both internally and externally.

© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

The floor to ceiling sliding doors and windows that access the alfresco area allow for seamless outdoor/ indoor living creating the ultimate entertainment area under the rear cantilevered overhangs. A sporting zone ensures the kids are kept entertained in the backyard while the private courtyard aids in providing a moment of peace.

© Nic Granleese
© Nic Granleese

Finnis Architects
Cite: "Plumbers House / Finnis Architects" 19 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905874/plumbers-house-finnis-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

