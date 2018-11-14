World
  3. MVRDV Brings Minecraft to Life with RED7 Housing in Moscow

MVRDV Brings Minecraft to Life with RED7 Housing in Moscow

MVRDV Brings Minecraft to Life with RED7 Housing in Moscow
MVRDV Brings Minecraft to Life with RED7 Housing in Moscow, RED7. Image Courtesy of MVRDV
RED7. Image Courtesy of MVRDV

Dutch practice MVRDV have unveiled RED7, a housing project for Moscow and the firm’s first building in Russia. MVRDV won the competition to design RED7 for client GK Osnova in December 2017, and the project has been accepted by the architectural committee of Moscow. Designed with a Minecraft-like gradient of blocks, the project was inspired by its neighboring context. As a symbolic gateway into the city center, the design will include 289 apartments with external terraces and expansive views of Moscow's skyline.

RED7. Image Courtesy of MVRDV

The 289 apartments range from 27 to 253 square meters in size, and also benefit from the building’s variety of facilities—including a two-floor fitness center with a swimming pool, a sky lounge with a large outside terrace, children’s play room, co-working space, rentable party space, a cinema, a shopping area, a supermarket, and parking for up to 284 cars. A modular system allows for diversifying the building’s shape and interior typologies while providing compact and spacious apartments. The volume of the building is sculpted and diversified to create distinctive entrances and a sloping roofscape that strengthens the views of the city. Sculptural cuts on the top and bottom of the facade are carved out according to the function that needs to take place, or certain quality that needs to be provided within the space inside.

The elevation pattern is manipulated by various window sizes that respond to their position within the façade. The red ceramic façade features a subtle gradient of window sizes in dialogue to the buildings overall massing. The distinct red-color of the façade not only refers to the neighboring constructivist building but also affirms its character as a warm and welcoming place to live. Inside, the interiors will be completed by a variety of interior designers, including two Dutch offices, Sabine Marcelis and i29 interior architects, and a Russian office, Oleg Klodt.

Construction on the building will begin at the end of November, with completion planned for 2022.

