All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Owl Creek / Skylab

  • 13:00 - 18 November, 2018
Owl Creek / Skylab
Owl Creek / Skylab, © Robert Reck
© Robert Reck

© Jeremy Bittermann © Stephen Miller © Jeremy Bittermann © Jeremy Bittermann + 15

  • Contractor

    Ridge Runner Construction Co. INC

  • Collaborators

    Mountain Design Group, Artifex Landscape Architecture, Lighting Workshop, Ambient Automation, Studio Lambiotte Interior Design Furnishings
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Robert Reck
© Robert Reck

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on the hillside, with panoramic views of Snowmass Mountain, the Owl Creek Residence was built on the idea that a physical place can deepen the connections between friends, families and the natural world. Initial site challenges and slope constraints were solved by anchoring the structures directly into the landforms.

© Stephen Miller
© Stephen Miller

At Owl Creek a single shared, stand-alone home was built for two families. Additionally, a collection of lodge-like communal areas are clustered together, creating a space that is both intimate and open.

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Natural light was a constant consideration, with every eﬀort made to minimize visual separation from the outdoors. This all-weather mountain retreat is designed for recharging social relationships and renewing connections to the rugged Rocky Mountain landscape.

© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

About this office
Skylab
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Cite: "Owl Creek / Skylab" 18 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

