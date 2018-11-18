Owl Creek / Skylab

+ 15

Contractor Ridge Runner Construction Co. INC

Collaborators Mountain Design Group, Artifex Landscape Architecture, Lighting Workshop, Ambient Automation, Studio Lambiotte Interior Design Furnishings More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on the hillside, with panoramic views of Snowmass Mountain, the Owl Creek Residence was built on the idea that a physical place can deepen the connections between friends, families and the natural world. Initial site challenges and slope constraints were solved by anchoring the structures directly into the landforms.

At Owl Creek a single shared, stand-alone home was built for two families. Additionally, a collection of lodge-like communal areas are clustered together, creating a space that is both intimate and open.

Natural light was a constant consideration, with every eﬀort made to minimize visual separation from the outdoors. This all-weather mountain retreat is designed for recharging social relationships and renewing connections to the rugged Rocky Mountain landscape.