  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Casa Manns / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

Casa Manns / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

  • 10:00 - 14 November, 2018
Casa Manns / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

© Roland Halbe

  • Architects

    Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

  • Location

    Zapallar, Chile

  • Author Architect

    Felipe Assadi

  • Design Team

    Trinidad Schönthaler, Sebastián Delpino, Macarena Avila

  • Area

    297.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Roland Halbe

  • Estructural Design

    Mario Pinto

  • Constructor

    Alfredo Martinez

  • Landscape

    Margarita Barticevic y Macarena Vicuña

  • Decoration

    Paola Manns

  • Site Specific Furniture

    ARK S.A.

  • Lightning

    Ximena Muñoz (Luxia)
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. The general parti is a rectangular pavilion cantilevering over a slope, as if it were an apartment unit detached from a high building, slightly supported on the hill. The fifth façade that we usually develop on the roof is designed here on the base platform of the house: a ribbed, reinforced concrete slab that emerges from a base that contains part of the program. 

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Floor Plans and South Elevation
Floor Plans and South Elevation
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Reinforcing the horizontality of the proposal, a series of thin metal pillars support this large tray, which projects onto the landscape with windows at the edge, enhancing the cantilever condition over the slope. The access to the house is below, through a lush garden that integrates the structure with the terrain, and then through an extensive ramp that rises to the upper pavilion, dramatizing the separate relationship between the house and the land.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Inside, the layout privileges common spaces over bedrooms. For this reason, a single room contains the barbecue area, kitchen, dining room, living room, terrace and pool facing the sea, setting the bedrooms towards the back, with smaller views towards the hills. To reinforce the idea of a single enclosure, we use a long roof that structures the space and functions as a kitchen and dining room. The materials we used for the house are reinforced concrete, iron, and wood for the structure; and slotted pine plywood for the finishes.

© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

About this office
Felipe Assadi Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Casa Manns / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos" [Casa Manns / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos] 14 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905860/casa-manns-felipe-assadi-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

