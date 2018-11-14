World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Thellend Fortin Architectes
  6. 2017
  7. Long Horizontals / Thellend Fortin Architectes

Long Horizontals / Thellend Fortin Architectes

  • 14:00 - 14 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Long Horizontals / Thellend Fortin Architectes
Save this picture!
Long Horizontals / Thellend Fortin Architectes, © Charles Lanteigne
© Charles Lanteigne

© Charles Lanteigne © Charles Lanteigne © Charles Lanteigne © Charles Lanteigne + 20

Save this picture!
© Charles Lanteigne
© Charles Lanteigne

Text description provided by the architects. The inspiration for this home comes from the majestic landscape of the St. Lawrence River estuary, visible from the rocky headland on which it is located. Built on a steep slope and unobtrusive on the street side, the house is completely open to the river, unfolding toward the horizon. 

Save this picture!
© Charles Lanteigne
© Charles Lanteigne

Spatially, rooms are organized around an inverted plan that locates bedroom suites at the garden level. Set in concrete, they are anchored in the site’s topography. At ground level, living spaces paneled in light wood, each one leading into the next, are characterized by different heights that allow a definition of different uses.

Save this picture!
© Charles Lanteigne
© Charles Lanteigne
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Charles Lanteigne
© Charles Lanteigne
Save this picture!
Walk-Out Plan
Walk-Out Plan

The dining room, airy and full-windowed, pulls away from the main building as it soars toward the horizon. Massive, vertical concrete chimneys provide a striking contrast with transparent openings and the lightness of wooden volumes built on an overhang. The long horizontals unfurl to accentuate the landscape

Save this picture!
© Charles Lanteigne
© Charles Lanteigne

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Thellend Fortin Architectes
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Canada
Cite: "Long Horizontals / Thellend Fortin Architectes" 14 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905857/long-horizontals-thellend-fortin-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream