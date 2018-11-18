World
i

i

i

i

i

  6. 2017
  Owl's House / estudio GonzaloGA

Owl's House / estudio GonzaloGA

  • 09:00 - 18 November, 2018
Owl's House / estudio GonzaloGA
Owl's House / estudio GonzaloGA, © Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

© Luis Díaz Díaz

  • Collaborators

    Adrià Escolano Ferrer, José Gómez Villarrubia

  • Kitchen Design

    Lauren Boulay

  • Structure

    Miguel Rueda

  • Wooden Carpentry

    Bonoso S.A.U

  • Metallic Carpentry

    Aluminios del Sur S.L.

  • Installations

    G.Codora S.L

  • Acknowledgments

    Premio Especial Obra Joven. Premios de Arquitectura de Málaga; Obra Nominada. Premio Arquia/Próxima 2018
    More Specs
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

BACKGROUND
A single-family house (built in the 60’s) in a partial state of ruin is acquired by a new owner, who demands new functionalities for the house.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

PROGRAM
The original house was designed to accommodate a family of 3 members and a service person. The new configuration of the house should contain a family of 4 members, a guest area, an independent apartment, a playground and the possibility of dividing the house into two separate units.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

STRATEGY
The biggest challenge posed by the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the house is the integration of a new area with more surface in the same pre-existing footprint. Due to the partial state of ruin, it is necessary to demolish the eastern rectangular wing of the original house. The new construction must contain this newly available space and multiply the built meters to accommodate the new programmatic needs. The spatial configuration is developed by concatenating successive blocks of the program (kitchen, living room, bedrooms, and bathroom) with the inclusion of an L block that houses an apartment with independent access. The reading of the blocks can be done through the volumetry expressed in the façade and roof of the house.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Elevations
Elevations
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

TACTICS
The most notorious modification occurs in the reconstructed east wing where the height is doubled (enabling a previously non-existent basement) and reconfigures to accommodate the new program. With the intention of creating a quality and functional basement, a tropical English patio that allows light to reach the basement is created. The glass envelope throughout this lower floor provides light and favors the reading of the continuous space, connecting the English patio with the garden to the south of the house. 

© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

The new reconstructed wing has a formal and constructive duality, sharing aesthetics and similar solutions to the previous house in the entire north façade (arrival to the house) since it is in this area of the house where you can see both eras. This facade has been resolved with traditional construction techniques to achieve the integration of the new part with the old. On the other hand, the south façade takes advantage of the views and the sunlight by opening large windows, resolved with a constructive hybrid system between the traditional and contemporary construction techniques. 

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The roof of the building is done with a structure of metal trusses whose inclinations vary in each block. Part of the new roof is made with the old tile recovered and the rest is completed with a flat tile similar to the preexisting, giving continuity to the language of the original house.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Section
Section
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

estudio GonzaloGA
Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Owl's House / estudio GonzaloGA" [Casa del Búho / estudio GonzaloGA] 18 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

