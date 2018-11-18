World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. South Africa
  5. Designworkshop
  6. 2018
  7. Sol Plaatje University Student Resource Center / Designworkshop

Sol Plaatje University Student Resource Center / Designworkshop

  • 05:00 - 18 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sol Plaatje University Student Resource Center / Designworkshop
Save this picture!
Sol Plaatje University Student Resource Center / Designworkshop, © Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

© Roger Jardine © Roger Jardine © Roger Jardine © Roger Jardine + 41

  • Contractor

    Murray & Dickson

  • Engineer Structural

    Aurecon

  • Engineer Mechanical

    Element

  • Engineer Electrical

    Aurecon

  • Engineer Wet Services

    Aurecon

  • Fire Consultant

    Aurecon

  • Quantity Surveyor

    KDM

  • Environmental

    PJ Carew Consuting

  • Acoustic Consultant

    LinSpace

  • Landscape Architect

    Insite Group

  • Concept Initiation

    Andrew Makin, Paul Wygers

  • Concept Design Development

    Mark Horner, Janine Beauchamp, Andrew Makin

  • Detail Design Development & Construction Delivery

    Mark Horner, Janine Beauchamp, Pauline Hayward, Michael Flanagan, Ursula Brunner, Mariska Peel, Mongezi Ncube, Susan Glossop
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

Text description provided by the architects. In 2014, Sol Plaatje University [SPU] opened its doors as the first new University in South Africa’s democratic era. Strategically close to the Square Kilometre Array Telescope [SKA], its initial intake of 135 students is expected to grow to 7 500 within its first 10 years.

Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

Located in Kimberley’s Inner City, a progressive Urban Design Framework seamlessly incorporates existing civic, public and education stock with new purpose-built University buildings, positioning tertiary education as an integrated part of Inner City life. Perhaps it’s heart.

Save this picture!
Concept skethes
Concept skethes

Designworkshop was successful in a two-stage architectural competition towards conceptualising and delivering a Student Resource Centre as the functional and physical centrepiece of University life, including library, teaching, study, and social space.

Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

The key question we explored was what this emerging typology could optimally be and enable in the South African reality of a globally integrated world.

Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

Ancient images of knowledge-sharing are of people gathered around elders, thought- leaders and gurus, in Public Space. Depending on where and when, this could be by the side of a river, under a tree, in a public square or on a street-side. This is learning and knowledge generation in a social setting. Within society and indistinguishable from it, learning is enabled by the practical and perceived reality of life as it’s experienced, often on a platform of traditional cultural practice.

Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

When information was recorded in writing, the emblematic image of learning is often the quiet study table surrounded by books. This is the dissemination of accumulated knowledge, most commonly recorded outside of the direct experience and as a more linear and one-directional transmission abstract from specific cultural settings. The ‘neutrality’ of science.

Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine
Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

The SPU Library and Resource Center integrates both, at the same time. It’s a social place where people make themselves available to wide-ranging incidental and planned interchange in the course of daily life, both in physical space and online, with and without books, collectively and in solitude, directed and enabled by mentors or among themselves.

Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

It is at the same time a tree, the side of a river, a public square, and a street.

Centred on a raked public forum, the ground floor is an extension of Kimberley’s pavements, paths, squares and gardens. It’s a public space sheltered from the cyclical hot and cold extremes of the arid climate.

Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

Ascending from public to private, each additional floor is another ‘public square’ accessed from its perimeter to enable 3-dimensional exploration of a continuous knowledge-scape.

Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

Solid grass-reinforced moulded mud forms typify South Africa’s interior vernacular brakdak construction. The Library scales this heritage up into a 22cm thick freestanding concrete shell rising up to 36m high and lifted off the ground to reveal a single hollowed-out volume ascending upward to its highest point overlooking University Square.

Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

The inverse of Kimberley’s iconic Big Hole diamond mine, the building is a distinctive sculptured object, arising from the endless horizontality like a koppie, brakdak house, or mine shaft. In a single material, concrete is structure, enclosure, climatic attenuator, flexible use-enabler, extended tradition, and noble experience.

Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

In everyday university life, the building is a refuge, a 24 hour winter lounge and summer verandah.

Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

In a world of scarce resources, it is highly energy efficient, allowing in the right amount of natural light with significantly mitigated heat-gain or loss, the internal temperature further moderated by hot and cold water pipes embedded into concrete floors.

Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

In the City, it’s a landmark of democratic learning, social and cultural exchange, and a generator of economic potential which always comes from empowered knowledge and ideas. 

Save this picture!
© Roger Jardine
© Roger Jardine

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Designworkshop
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Sustainability South Africa
Cite: "Sol Plaatje University Student Resource Center / Designworkshop" 18 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905850/sol-plaatje-university-student-resource-center-designworkshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream