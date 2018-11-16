World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. RGB arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. A Viewpoint Towards the Landscape / RGB arquitectos

A Viewpoint Towards the Landscape / RGB arquitectos

  • 23:00 - 16 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
A Viewpoint Towards the Landscape / RGB arquitectos
Save this picture!
A Viewpoint Towards the Landscape / RGB arquitectos, © Mayte Piera
© Mayte Piera

© Mayte Piera © Mayte Piera © Mayte Piera © Mayte Piera + 18

  • Technical Architect

    Joaquín Pérez Sánchez

  • Collaborator Architect

    Jose Agustín Valls Roig

  • Constructor

    Ribeco, S.L.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mayte Piera
© Mayte Piera

Text description provided by the architects. A plot in the mountain. A viewpoint towards the landscape. The perfect orientation, both in  views (sea and tip of Albir), as in sunlight (South). These are the bases with which we start to generate this project, whose idea is based precisely on the fact that the house understand as a lookout, a piece that perfectly marks the will to frame the landscape. Its main form, prismatic, appears by that cinematographic framing concept.

Save this picture!
© Mayte Piera
© Mayte Piera

The general volume of the house is made up of three floors: the highest one, which houses the access and the garage, is further removed, subtly linked on one of its sides to the next floor, the middle one, destined for bedrooms, which is the that configures the reality of the framing, the one that exerts of true PRISMATIC BOX. Finally, the ground floor, also removed to enhance the flight of the upper floor, which contains the day spaces and is related to the main terrace, the pool and outdoor spaces, treated with much care and detail, (with a leading role very marked of the  stone of the place, that in addition was treated of a special form, very geometric), contributing remarkably to the spatial expansion of a house that really is reduced in size. And it is precisely this fact, which contributed to the choice of a floor, against the current trend, of small format, a 60x60, to help mark and recognize the boundaries and the encounters between each room, each piece of furniture, the carpentry external ... the modulation of the pavement was carried out in a comprehensive, almost obsessive manner. The tone chosen for this material was a metallic gray, to generate a soft contrast with the color of the metallic carpentry (what little is seen of it, being a model of minimum lines and embedded profiles), and with the color white of the house, a clear choice from the beginning as it is a construction next to the Mediterranean Sea. In a nod to the relationship with the outer space and the terrain, part of the  stone used to contain the terraces of the mountain, is also used inside the house, creating a very unique interior-exterior relationship, mainly due to the particular geometric cut of this stone, which sums up to perfection the work for the detail and for using the materials in a different wa, an action that was very driven by the clients of the house.

Save this picture!
© Mayte Piera
© Mayte Piera
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Mayte Piera
© Mayte Piera

As is usual in our projects, artificial lighting is used to provide dynamism to the set of spaces and, outside, to make a reading of the millimeter composition of the house, in this case, what it gets is to define to perfection that idea of a prismatic piece exerting a viewpoint towards the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Mayte Piera
© Mayte Piera

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
RGB arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "A Viewpoint Towards the Landscape / RGB arquitectos" [un mirador hacia el paisaje / RGB arquitectos] 16 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905835/a-viewpoint-towards-the-landscape-rgb-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream