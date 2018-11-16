A Viewpoint Towards the Landscape / RGB arquitectos

+ 18

Architects RGB arquitectos

Location Calpe, Spain

Architect in Charge Ramón Gandía Brull

Project Year 2017

Photographs Mayte Piera

Manufacturers Loading...

Technical Architect Joaquín Pérez Sánchez

Collaborator Architect Jose Agustín Valls Roig

Constructor Ribeco, S.L. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A plot in the mountain. A viewpoint towards the landscape. The perfect orientation, both in views (sea and tip of Albir), as in sunlight (South). These are the bases with which we start to generate this project, whose idea is based precisely on the fact that the house understand as a lookout, a piece that perfectly marks the will to frame the landscape. Its main form, prismatic, appears by that cinematographic framing concept.

The general volume of the house is made up of three floors: the highest one, which houses the access and the garage, is further removed, subtly linked on one of its sides to the next floor, the middle one, destined for bedrooms, which is the that configures the reality of the framing, the one that exerts of true PRISMATIC BOX. Finally, the ground floor, also removed to enhance the flight of the upper floor, which contains the day spaces and is related to the main terrace, the pool and outdoor spaces, treated with much care and detail, (with a leading role very marked of the stone of the place, that in addition was treated of a special form, very geometric), contributing remarkably to the spatial expansion of a house that really is reduced in size. And it is precisely this fact, which contributed to the choice of a floor, against the current trend, of small format, a 60x60, to help mark and recognize the boundaries and the encounters between each room, each piece of furniture, the carpentry external ... the modulation of the pavement was carried out in a comprehensive, almost obsessive manner. The tone chosen for this material was a metallic gray, to generate a soft contrast with the color of the metallic carpentry (what little is seen of it, being a model of minimum lines and embedded profiles), and with the color white of the house, a clear choice from the beginning as it is a construction next to the Mediterranean Sea. In a nod to the relationship with the outer space and the terrain, part of the stone used to contain the terraces of the mountain, is also used inside the house, creating a very unique interior-exterior relationship, mainly due to the particular geometric cut of this stone, which sums up to perfection the work for the detail and for using the materials in a different wa, an action that was very driven by the clients of the house.

As is usual in our projects, artificial lighting is used to provide dynamism to the set of spaces and, outside, to make a reading of the millimeter composition of the house, in this case, what it gets is to define to perfection that idea of a prismatic piece exerting a viewpoint towards the landscape.