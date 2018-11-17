World
The VietNam Hostel / 85 Design

  19:00 - 17 November, 2018
The VietNam Hostel / 85 Design
© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

  Architects

    85 Design

  Location

    22 Hùng Vương, Hải Châu 1, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam

  Architect

    To Huu Dung

  Area

    600.0 m2

  Project Year

    2018

  Photographs

    To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

Text description provided by the architects. Danang is a famous sea-tourism city in Vietnam. It has not only the beautiful beaches, but also the extremely wonderful Han River and Son Tra Peninsula. Danang is also a destination on the way to the World Heritage site of Hoi An. Therefore, thanks to Tourism, Danang has developed very quickly. Resorts and hotels are built to serve tourists from many countries in the world to Vietnam. However, the type of hostel has just been noticed and built in 4-5 years ago. This type of accommodation is not popular in Da Nang, so there is not enough demand to cater to tourists.

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

The VietNam Hostel is built opposite to Han Market, the most famous place in Da Nang for all residents and tourists worldwide. Han Market is regarded as the heart of the city. Every day, thousands of visitors come to visit and go shopping here, especially buy the local specialties. In addition, it takes less than a minute to walk from the VietNam Hostel to the romantic Han River. From here, tourists can easily travel around the city.

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung
Third floor plan
Third floor plan
© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

The VietNam Hostel is designed in a minimalist way, which eliminates all complicated elements to reduce the investment cost as low as possible but still ensures the maximum use factor. So, we use a lot of simple and inexpensive materials. And especially, we limit the materials that damage the environment such as paint, gypsum, etc. We prefer to use environmentally friendly solutions such as construction of unbaked bricks, not plastered walls in the house to limit the use of cement. In addition, we also use a lot of trees and sunlight to get the sun and wind for the purpose of making the space airier and friendlier, which reduces the hardness of the materials.

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

On the 1st floor: We pushed back the whole building back to the back to reserve a space for parking and garden to isolate the riotous noise of the Han Market and the streets. In addition, the area is used to enjoy coffee and watch the streets. Inside, the reception area is one side. The rest is used to make restaurants and coffee shop to serve both the guests of the hostel and frequent guests. The back of the building is office and garden. Elevators are designed with glass to provide a spacious and airy feeling.

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

On the 2nd and 3rd floors: They are the beginning of the residence floor, including the Dorm rooms. Between the rooms is a well and the space has green trees, people can walk to these areas to work, relax, talk, and smoke comfortably without disturbing the other on the inside.
On the 4th floor: This floor included Private rooms, playground, coffee shop and shared kitchen

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung
Fourth floor plan
Fourth floor plan
© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

On the 5th floor: We designed two apartments. Why do we do that? There are two reasons: firstly, this land is rented for construction, so the owner needs a financial security plan. If we construct the apartment above, it is very easy to rent for a better price than the Hostel. Secondly, due to the demand for tourist apartments in this area is very large, however, the surrounding area is not enough to serve.

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

The VietNam Hostel is designed and built with the purpose to bring visitors exciting experiences when coming to Danang. And through this project, we also want to send messages to people that: We can completely build the works at low cost, preferably use less harmful solutions to the environment, but they are still beautiful. Most importantly, they satisfy the users.

© To Huu Dung
© To Huu Dung

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "The VietNam Hostel / 85 Design" 17 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905825/the-vietnam-hostel-85-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

