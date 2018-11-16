World
i

i

i

i

i

Hong Leong City Center / Aedas

  • 19:00 - 16 November, 2018
Hong Leong City Center / Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas + 18

  • Architects

    Aedas

  • Location

    Hong Leong City Center, Suzhou, Jiangsu, China

  • Lead Architects

    Dr Andy We, Keith Griffiths

  • Area

    0.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Text description provided by the architects. Aedas-designed Hong Leong City Center in Suzhou, China, recently opened its doors. As the first commercial project developed in China by Singapore-listed City Developments Limited, this mixed-use urban development in Suzhou Industrial Park offers hotel, office, retail, and serviced apartments programmes with a 150-meter hotel and office tower, a 150-meter SOHO tower, two 100-meter residential towers and a central commercial podium HLCC Mall.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

While facing planning conditions that limit building heights and massing, the four towers are allocated at the four corners of the site to maximize views towards the nearby Jinji Lake. The façade of the two taller towers are also designed in a unified coordination to produce a twin-tower effect.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Suzhou is famously known as ‘the paradise on earth’. The architectural design produces a unique organic form which melds seamlessly into the city’s breathtaking landscape. Horizontal lines dominate the façades and the differences in building heights create a three-dimensional terraced form, reminding people of the terraced tea plantations in the region.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The development is also porous and highly accessible, with a public landscaped boulevard running across the site from north to south. A mix of programmes and functions scatters along the periphery.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The podium links two towers together and features two atria. Visitors may enjoy both lake and garden views at the rooftop garden and outdoor terraces. The projects seek to become a lifestyle center for all ages.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aedas
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Shopping centers China
Cite: "Hong Leong City Center / Aedas" 16 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905820/hong-leong-city-center-aedas/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Aedas

苏州丰隆城市中心 / Aedas

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

