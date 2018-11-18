World
i

H Queen's / CL3 Architects

  • 23:00 - 18 November, 2018
H Queen's / CL3 Architects
© Nirut Benjabanpot
© Nirut Benjabanpot

© Nirut Benjabanpot

© Henderson Real Estate Agency Limited
© Henderson Real Estate Agency Limited

Text description provided by the architects. H Queen’s is a commercial building that mixes 2 distinct components: Art galleries and F&B to form a unique lifestyle building. At 125 meters tall, the building is clad in Low-E glass achieving LEED gold status. Of the 24 floors, 2/3 are designed for art galleries with 4.65 meters high floor to floor.

© Nirut Benjabanpot
© Nirut Benjabanpot

The exterior is triple glazed with zero UV penetration. The bottom floors and the top are F&B floors with staggered terraces for al fresco dining, resulting in interlocking sculptural form. Alongside the historic Pottinger Street, and the 2 lanes wide Stanley Street, a series of terrace setbacks was created to allow openness and daylight penetrating onto Stanley Street.

© Nirut Benjabanpot
© Nirut Benjabanpot
© Nirut Benjabanpot
© Nirut Benjabanpot

The main problem in loading large artworks into the building is solved by mounting a crane on the roof. Artworks are hoisted from Stanley Street, through a 3-meter x 4.5-meter openable curtain wall panel directly into the building, lifting a weight up to 1.25 ton. The building’s openable façade allows passive energy use and flexibility for tenants who want natural ventilation.

© Nirut Benjabanpot
© Nirut Benjabanpot

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CL3 Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Hong Kong
Cite: "H Queen's / CL3 Architects" 18 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905770/h-queens-cl3-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Nirut Benjabanpot

香港 H Queen's / 思联建筑设计有限公司

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

