H Queen's / CL3 Architects

Site Area 461m²

Client Henderson Real Estate Agency Limited

Text description provided by the architects. H Queen’s is a commercial building that mixes 2 distinct components: Art galleries and F&B to form a unique lifestyle building. At 125 meters tall, the building is clad in Low-E glass achieving LEED gold status. Of the 24 floors, 2/3 are designed for art galleries with 4.65 meters high floor to floor.

The exterior is triple glazed with zero UV penetration. The bottom floors and the top are F&B floors with staggered terraces for al fresco dining, resulting in interlocking sculptural form. Alongside the historic Pottinger Street, and the 2 lanes wide Stanley Street, a series of terrace setbacks was created to allow openness and daylight penetrating onto Stanley Street.

The main problem in loading large artworks into the building is solved by mounting a crane on the roof. Artworks are hoisted from Stanley Street, through a 3-meter x 4.5-meter openable curtain wall panel directly into the building, lifting a weight up to 1.25 ton. The building’s openable façade allows passive energy use and flexibility for tenants who want natural ventilation.