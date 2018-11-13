The First "Maidan Tent" is Built to Aid Refugees in Greece

Save this picture! © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

In an effort to aid the plight of refugees around the world fleeing war and persecution, two young architects in 2016 embarked on a project designed to improve the mental health of refugees in camps. Led by Bonaventura Visconti di Modrone and Leo Bettini Oberkalmsteiner, and supported by the UN International Organization for Migration, “Maidan Tent” allows refugees to benefit from indoor public space – a communal area to counteract the psychological trauma induced by war, persecution, and forced migration.

Two years on, the first tent has been installed at the Ritsona refugee camp in Greece, currently hosting more than 800 refugees. The camp which now hosts the inaugural Maidan Tent was also the subject site where the design team made eight visits to throughout the past two years.

+ 19

Save this picture! © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

During the visits, the team reflected on their conversations with refugees. They recognized a psychological ‘migration trauma’ within the community, the result of dangerous journeys in improvised or unsafe rafts across the Mediterranean Sea.

Save this picture! © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

In refugee camps, a sprawling arrangement of tents and containers, and a lack of common areas can generate alienation and disorientation. The design team, therefore, believe that the public, organized common area offered by Maidan Tent can allow the community to play, interact, and empathize under a moveable, sheltered, expressive structure. The word 'Maidan' is itself derived from the Arabic for 'square', further reflecting the scheme’s dedication to social interaction.

Save this picture! © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

Maidan Tent covers an area of 200 square meters, with an aluminum structure covered by a water, wind, and fire resistant textile offering a sheltered, safe environment for up to 100 people. The shelter is inherently flexible, with standardized components allowing for easy installation and maintenance, and eight modular spaces which can be adapted for a range of uses.

Save this picture! © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

The scheme’s circular shape is a conscious attempt to invite people to enter from any direction, where a series of semi-private spaces can enable refugees to establish personal relationships.

Save this picture! © Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti

Learn more about Maidan Tent from the official website here.

News via: Maidan Tent