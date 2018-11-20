Kingsford Terrace / O'Neill Architecture

+ 16

Architects O'Neill Architecture

Location Corinda QLD 4075, Australia

Team Justin O’Neill (Design Director), Andrew Caldwell (Project Architect), Aden O’Neill, Dylan Li, Ian Tsui, Jonathan Neisler, Justin Boland, Meaghan Morice, Melissa Lee, Octavia Smith, Sean Evangelista & Shane Geard

Area 10212.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Scott Burrows

‘Duporth’ is the first stage of the Masterplanned Retirement Village, Kingsford Terrace. Located in Corinda, it will create a community of over 300 residents when completed. This first stage includes extensive ground floor community facilities, 54 apartments and 18 care studios. The main address of the building is adorned with large brick screen wings. The scale of these screens are in proportion with the surrounding site, and provide a highly crafted and welcoming entry that marks the Duporth building as the hub, and offers some insight as to the scale of the community within.

The ground floor provides a gathering space that combines the scale of a central hub with the intimacy of a lounge room. The facade at ground level is ringed in openable glass to allow maximum connection to the external spaces and courtyards beyond. The building design is responsive to orientation and solar access.

The apartment and common areas are positioned to take advantage of the northern and eastern aspects where possible and provide views to the city and landscaped areas. The apartments are large, incorporating Liveable Housing Design Guideline principles appropriate to the age of the residents.

Integrated landscape areas and prioritisation of pedestrian permeability are central to the Masterplan for the site. The Community Facilities within Duporth serve all residents on the site, with accessible, covered access from all apartments to the community hub. The grounds are extensively landscaped with casual meeting points and gathering places for residents distributed throughout.