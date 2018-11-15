World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Perkins Eastman
  6. 2017
  7. Rutgers University-Camden: Nursing and Science Building / Perkins Eastman

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Rutgers University-Camden: Nursing and Science Building / Perkins Eastman

  • 12:00 - 15 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rutgers University-Camden: Nursing and Science Building / Perkins Eastman
Save this picture!
Rutgers University-Camden: Nursing and Science Building / Perkins Eastman, © Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman
© Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman

© Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman © Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman © Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman © Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman + 50

  • Architect Of Record

    NELSON Architects

  • Civil Engineer

    Langan Engineering

  • MEP Engineer

    Vanderweil

  • Structural Engineer

    O’Donnell & Naccarato

  • General Contractor

    Hunter Roberts Construction Group

  • Owner’s Representative

    Greyhawk

  • Exterior Wall Consultant

    Atelier 10

  • Roof Consultant

    Roof Maintenance Systems
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman
© Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman

Text description provided by the architects. After several decades of disinvestment and decline, the City of Camden, New Jersey, has recently shown a commitment to revitalization and community-building. This commitment is realized in the new Rutgers University-Camden: Nursing and Science Building. The building announces the seriousness of purpose about the revitalization efforts underway that are positioning Camden as a major player in “eds and meds.”

Save this picture!
© Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman
© Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman

Located adjacent to City Hall, abutting the heavily trafficked Light Rail station, the building significantly improves Camden’s urban context; it captures at once the inherent value of access to transportation, a waterfront, historic building stock, and an activated pedestrian realm. Located on a triangular site on the edge of City Hall Plaza between the Rutgers-Camden campus and the Cooper Medical Center—the first university academic building located off Rutgers-Camden’s traditional campus boundaries—the building is described as the first step in an effort to help revitalize Camden, by building a corridor connecting Camden’s university district with the Cooper University Hospital and Cooper Medical School of Rowan.

Save this picture!
© Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman
© Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman

The location for this revitalization is meaningful: The bold building is located on a swath of streetscape left vacant for decades. To this end, the building includes three storefronts to activate the street and provides a connection to the activity generated from the Light Rail. Instead of shying from this challenging context, the design embraces it through its expressive, multidimensional facades that showcase the activity within.

Save this picture!
© Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman
© Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman

The building establishes a contextual architectural response to its street condition while its dynamic shape, expressive detailing, and animated glazing systems provide a signature expression for the University in its off-campus setting. By utilizing a punched-window aesthetic with pedestrian level storefront and a masonry-toned, ultra-high strength concrete cladding, the building makes a contextual statement to the north and east. To the southwest, a four-story glass façade along the building’s diagonal overlooks south Camden. By virtue of this monumental “super-window,” the facility’s internal academic functions are “on display” to the city, and its occupants are constantly connected back to the urban context while going about their day.

Save this picture!
© Jeff Goldberg-ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg-ESTO

As the new single facility serving the entire Nursing academic community, the building’s off-campus location posed a challenge. With a lack of dedicated exterior space, the building needed to accommodate a nursing student population that would largely remain in this single facility throughout their academic careers. This demanded the crafting of a dynamic, varied, and flexible interior environment that could satisfy the learning, socializing, collaboration, and study habits of students as they move through the four-year program—essentially, the building becomes a campus in itself.

Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A
Save this picture!
Section B-B
Section B-B

While the building siting establishes an important street edge, its position uniquely isolates it from the surrounding architectural context, allowing the building also to be understood as a three-dimensional sculptural object in the heart of Camden’s downtown.

Save this picture!
© Jeff Goldberg-ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg-ESTO

The exterior design was developed, therefore, to function compositionally at different scales, while it and the interior palette—in keeping with the building’s use for nursing and science inquiry and training— take cue from the seemingly random patterns of DNA genotyping.

Save this picture!
© Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman
© Sarah Mechling-Perkins Eastman

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Perkins Eastman
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Educational Architecture Higher Education University Refurbishment United States
Cite: "Rutgers University-Camden: Nursing and Science Building / Perkins Eastman" 15 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905740/rutgers-university-camden-nursing-and-science-building-perkins-eastman/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream