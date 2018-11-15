World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. United States
  5. Gensler
  6. 2018
  7. Blind Trust / Gensler

Blind Trust / Gensler

  • 16:00 - 15 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Blind Trust / Gensler
Save this picture!
Blind Trust / Gensler, © Heywood Chan
© Heywood Chan

© Heywood Chan © Heywood Chan © Heywood Chan © Heywood Chan + 10

  • Architects

    Gensler

  • Location

    Occidental Square, 117 S Washington St, Seattle, WA 98104, United States

  • Lead Architect

    Andy Su

  • Team Members

    Amber Fulgham, Daichi Yamaguchi, Dustin Rowland, Erin Osberg, Hong Joon Yang, Kaikang Shen, Keli Dean, Kim Le, Nate Williams, Sebastian Hernandez, Troy Charlesworth

  • Area

    100.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Heywood Chan

  • Partners

    Mortenson Construction, CPL Engineering, Coughlin Porter Lundeen, Corona Steel Inc, Precision Iron Works, Inc.

  • Budget

    $4,750
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Heywood Chan
© Heywood Chan

Text description provided by the architects. Gensler Seattle recently unveiled ‘Blind Trust’, an interactive exhibit created for the 2018 Seattle Design in Public Festival. Blind Trust challenges visitors to use touch, rather than sight, as their primary means of navigation and interaction with the installation.

Save this picture!
Sketch 1
Sketch 1
Save this picture!
© Heywood Chan
© Heywood Chan

Visitors move through three concentric, rectangular extrusions formed by a rope stretched vertically between frames.  While these tightly knit rope ‘walls’ appear impenetrable and visually homogenous, many of the ropes are actually elastic, allowing a participant to create an opening.

Save this picture!
© Heywood Chan
© Heywood Chan

In order to pass through each successive layer, visitors use their sense of touch to find possible paths.  In the center of the rope forest is a clearing, open to the sky.  This is intended as a moment of reflection for the participant, still visible to the street, but obfuscated by the layers of ropes.

Save this picture!
© Heywood Chan
© Heywood Chan
Save this picture!
Sketch 2
Sketch 2
Save this picture!
© Heywood Chan
© Heywood Chan

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Gensler
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion United States
Cite: "Blind Trust / Gensler" 15 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905735/blind-trust-gensler/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream