Blind Trust / Gensler

Architects
LocationOccidental Square, 117 S Washington St, Seattle, WA 98104, United States
Lead ArchitectAndy Su
Team MembersAmber Fulgham, Daichi Yamaguchi, Dustin Rowland, Erin Osberg, Hong Joon Yang, Kaikang Shen, Keli Dean, Kim Le, Nate Williams, Sebastian Hernandez, Troy Charlesworth
Area100.0 ft2
Project Year2018
Photographs
PartnersMortenson Construction, CPL Engineering, Coughlin Porter Lundeen, Corona Steel Inc, Precision Iron Works, Inc.
Budget$4,750
Text description provided by the architects. Gensler Seattle recently unveiled ‘Blind Trust’, an interactive exhibit created for the 2018 Seattle Design in Public Festival. Blind Trust challenges visitors to use touch, rather than sight, as their primary means of navigation and interaction with the installation.
Visitors move through three concentric, rectangular extrusions formed by a rope stretched vertically between frames. While these tightly knit rope ‘walls’ appear impenetrable and visually homogenous, many of the ropes are actually elastic, allowing a participant to create an opening.
In order to pass through each successive layer, visitors use their sense of touch to find possible paths. In the center of the rope forest is a clearing, open to the sky. This is intended as a moment of reflection for the participant, still visible to the street, but obfuscated by the layers of ropes.