Take Control of the Stages of Construction: 4 Ways To Ease the Process

In the planning and construction of buildings and landscapes, it’s important to recognize the strong correlation between design and construction during the different stages of a project. In fact, these stages can best be viewed as an integrated process where one won’t work without the other.

To fully understand how these stages work together, let’s break it down. Simply put, architecture design is the process of creating the layout of a construction project. It’s usually presented through detailed plans, drawings, and specifications. On the other hand, construction planning is a process of identifying steps and resources required to turn those designs into physical reality.

There’s a Method to the Madness

Because design and construction are a closely integrated system, the planning and execution of these stages can proceed almost simultaneously. You may now be wondering how construction could begin without a completed design? The truth is, when these processes work together, it allows for both viewpoints to be examined with various alternatives, thus eliminating the need for extensive revisions down the road. Why is this important? When revisions are apparent halfway through a project, so are increased costs.

Now that we recognize the integration between design and construction, let’s evaluate the ways to ease the process. Believe it or not, there’s a simple answer: technology. By adding technology to your workflow, you can eliminate many of the hurdles you frequently encounter during the design and construction phases. It wasn’t too long ago that contractors used to have to dig through mountains of paperwork to perform any amount of work. From takeoffs and collecting bids to interpreting designs and site instructions; it was all completed via a paper trail. Thankfully, those days are over and with the help of technology, you too can learn to streamline the various stages of design and construction.

A Step-by-Step Guide to the Easing the Construction Process

Design and Preconstruction

From design reviews and subcontractor agreements to estimates and purchase orders, technology can help bridge the gap between all these moving parts during design and preconstruction. From an architectural perspective, CAD drawings are drastically innovating, allowing for more detailed designs before passing off to the construction phase. This technology significantly minimizes room for error down the road. When it comes to mobile technology, job and project management mobile apps like Contractor WorkZone allow you to digitally add subcontractors and staff and more easily send instant documentation for different jobs. This results in cleaner organization for each and every project across all staff so that you always manage and track different project details and tasks including purchase orders and more through cloud-based syncing. What used to take many hours a week, can now take half the time, just by adopting construction technology.

Construction

Once the light turns green on any project, it’s go-time, leaving little room for catching up on meetings and updates. Thanks to innovations in technology, a construction app like Contractor WorkZone allows you to easily access meeting notes, site instructions, submit change orders and more; throughout the duration of your project. No matter where you are – in office, on the road or on a job site – you’ll always have your project information at the tips of your fingers instead of having to search through papers and documents. Gone are the days of going back and forth on design changes and born are the days of streamlined communication via technology.

Project Closeout

One of the often-overlooked phases of construction is a closeout, the final stage of a project. This is best known for a time when architects, engineers, general contractors, and subcontractors will conduct a final review of the project, going through a final checklist as a team. Sounds easy, right? It’s not. If there hasn’t been concise communication throughout the project, this is when it will show the most. To avoid miscommunication, consider adopting a snag report app like Defects Pro. This mobile technology was built to streamline project closeouts, monitor deadlines, and communicate changes, all from the palm of your hand. Check out their handy punch list taxonomy for a visual representation of common punch out items broken down by rooms for a typical home construction project.

By tying design and construction information together in a central technology platform; architects, engineers and contractors are guaranteed to streamline every stage of construction. To learn more about the different phases of construction, click here.