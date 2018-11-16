La Serena / David James Architects & Partners

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, with fantastic views over the Championship Parkstone Golf course. Mature maritime pine trees and boundary screening ensure that the site feels part of the golf course with optimum privacy. Although the site has a number of trees, the sun moves around the site with a variety of areas bathed in light at different times through the day. The design explores a mixture of floor levels, views and settings to maximize the usability of the site, whilst enriching the occupant’s lifestyle.

The original house was a 1970’s split-level house, with a very tight driveway and accommodation over 2 floors, the architecture was unremarkable with a layout that did not explore the setting or the views on offer. The concept for the remodeling was to create a house that embraced the setting whilst floating above the landscape. The architectural language needed to be crisp and clean, with a layout that flowed for modern living.

The clients brief called for a dynamic four bedroomed house that would tie the various levels together, with an open plan modern layout interspersed with intimate rooms. The house was to be versatile too; possibly a party house, a family home or an ideal retirement house for the couple that wanted something quite exceptional. Due to the sloping nature of the site, on arrival the house appears to be a two-storey dwelling. The natural fall in the topography allows the design to cascade down the slope and evolve into a three story dwelling, featuring in / out living to the large rear terrace.

The final design integrates the three levels. On arrival the large entrance hall spills into the formal lounge and study, which overlook the double volume space. Two separate staircases lead either to the top floor master suite and bedrooms or down into the double volume living space and kitchen. The house revolves around this magnificent double volume living space, which has a two-storey wall of glass facing the garden and golf course.

Externally it was important to create a landscaped garden, from which one could enjoy the fantastic views over the golf course, whilst retaining ones sense of seclusion. Facilities were needed for multiple vehicles, with a private drive and electrically operated gates, with audio/visual door entry system. Whilst being a contemporary design, the external finishes of basalt stone, Grespania wood effect ceramic cladding, and charcoal grey metal, complement the natural, sylvan setting.

The house has been finished to the highest standards, creating a luxurious, private retreat, with bespoke interior architecture and state of the art intelligent home technology and climate control. La Serena epitomises modern, luxury living, in a stunning, unique setting.

La Serena has been awarded ‘Best Architecture Single Residence South West England’, in the UK Property Awards 2018-2019 and has also received a regional nomination for the International Property Awards, for the ‘Architecture Single Residence United Kingdom’ category. La Serena was also shortlisted at the 2018 International Design & Architecture Awards, for the Residential £2.5- 5 million (property by value) Award, and was also Highly Commended as Single Unit Development of the Year, for developers Belhaven Homes, at the Premier Guarantee Awards 2017.