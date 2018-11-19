World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Taiwan
  5. r.c. Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Taipei Hoyu Holdings Headquarters / r.c. Architects

Taipei Hoyu Holdings Headquarters / r.c. Architects

  • 19:00 - 19 November, 2018
Taipei Hoyu Holdings Headquarters / r.c. Architects
Taipei Hoyu Holdings Headquarters / r.c. Architects, © Kyle Yu
© Kyle Yu

© Kyle Yu

  • Architects

    r.c. Architects

  • Location

    No.433, Songjiang Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City 104, Taiwan

  • Lead Architect

    Ronghao Chang

  • Local Architect / Construction Administration

    LSW Architects

  • Design Team

    Chengxuan Tsai, Hongyi Dai, Tingrui Yen, Yihua Wang, Pinzhi Wu, Jinming Chang

  • Area

    13520.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Kyle Yu

  • Curtain Wall

    Hong Jun Tai Co., Ltd

  • Structural Consulting Firm

    Envision Engineering Consultant (EEC)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Kyle Yu
© Kyle Yu

Text description provided by the architects. This project is the headquarters office building of Hoyu Group, the biggest car agency holding company in Taiwan. The design challenges is to shaping a landmark building with architectural aesthetics yet representing the spirit of enterprise that is to pursue innovation concept in the specialized field.

© Kyle Yu
© Kyle Yu

Façade design: Wind, Motion, and Flourish
The Main concept comes from the fluid mechanics, as car design mythology. The fluid movement faithfully react to the corresponding reactors to create a rhythm on façade that the wind has crossed.

Analysis Diagram
Analysis Diagram

We use dandelion as the best medium to express flowing performance. Practicing with Grasshopper algorithm editor, the façade is composed of two-way orthogonal and three-way inclined planes. The south side of the first floor and the top floor space are retracted inward. The wind is like a sharp blade, and the shape is carved like a diamond-shape. The façade glass unit shows the dynamic of the blown away dandelion.

© Kyle Yu
© Kyle Yu

Modularization Curtain Wall
The curtain wall uses a modular design to achieve the rhythm of glass panels. The steel is used to support the glass. In the same mode, two triangles form a complete rectangular unit. The building envelope consists of total 1,447 glass units, of which 102 units are rotated along the diagonal axis to form a special rhythm on the facade.

© Kyle Yu
© Kyle Yu
West elevation
West elevation
© Kyle Yu
© Kyle Yu

By adapting the position, size, and connection of the curtain wall assembly, the main diagonal lines are diagonally inclined and the orthogonal secondary grids are arranged coincidently. The galloping unit has obliquely inward or outward bevels on all four sides. When joining, other adjacent units must still maintain orthogonality which becomes an innovative way on the assembly. ­

© Kyle Yu
© Kyle Yu

