All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. China
  5. Tsutsumi & Associates
  6. 2018
  7. Robatayaki Genroku & Kaiseki Shakuhachi / Tsutsumi & Associates

Robatayaki Genroku & Kaiseki Shakuhachi / Tsutsumi & Associates

  • 00:00 - 19 November, 2018
Robatayaki Genroku & Kaiseki Shakuhachi / Tsutsumi & Associates
Robata day. Image © Wei Liu
Facade. Image © Wei Liu Robata night. Image © Wei Liu Kaiseki counter. Image © Wei Liu

  • Interiors Designers

    Tsutsumi & Associates

  • Location

    110 The Arcade at Shangri-La Center，9 Binjiang E Rd, HeJiangTing, Jinjiang Qu, Chengdu Shi, Sichuan, China

  • Interior Design

    Tsutsumi & Associates (Yoshimasa Tsutsumi, Weiwei Shi, Yu Peng)

  • Area

    173.3 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Wei Liu

  • Lighting Design

    Lightment (Keigo Tanaka, Yoshihiro Kanamori)

  • Facility Planning

    Beijing Yanhuang International Architecture & Engineering Co.,Ltd.(Liansheng Bao, Guangqiang Zhang, Liwei Liang, Hui Zhang)

  • Constructor

    Sichuan Jiuwei Dashu Jiaju Keji Youxian Gongs

  • Client

    Chengdu Heyiruisi Canyin Youxian Gongs
Facade. Image © Wei Liu
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the ground floor of Chengdu Shangri-La Hotel with a street frontage.There are two categories with a single kitchen,one is for the Japanese-style barbecue Robatayaki, the other is for Kaiseki which is a traditional Japanese meal brought in courses. Referring two different traditional typology of Japanese houses, civilian’s house and tea-room of Samurai, we extracted characteristic elements and expanded them multiple-layered, so to create an enduring space without being consumed.

Robata day. Image © Wei Liu
In the part for Robatayaki which is on the lineage of civilian, we referred to Yoshijima House in Gifu which has a dynamic wooden structure. First we installed an aged wooden frame in the utmost height, then put the mirror on the ceiling to show dynamic reflected image with double height wooden structure. On the wall facing the street, windows and washi light box are set in checkered pattern, and those directional light raise the wooden frame elegantly.

Robata night. Image © Wei Liu
Robata night. Image © Wei Liu
Robata night. Image © Wei Liu
In the part for Kaiseki which is on the lineage of tea-room, we overlapped tilted ceilings that is a typical language of traditional tea-room. These ceilings made by Sunoko which is a small fine louver panel has different angle each other, and the moire pattern caused by those layering directs extraordinary. The private rooms also consist of Sunoko elements, and upper light behind the wall and top light on the ceiling makes diversity in the tiny room.

Kaiseki counter. Image © Wei Liu
Kaiseki counter. Image © Wei Liu
Kaiseki counter. Image © Wei Liu
Kaiseki counter. Image © Wei Liu

The façade, as Jorn Utzon once said “the characteristic of Japanese architecture is the roofs”, is designed to be like roofs. That of Robatayaki should have been defined as thatch, but due to the fire code, it is now painted mud taste with rice straw. That of Kaiseki is covered with ruffled copper plates which was invented by Fujimori, it will look like a traditional copperware finished by hammers.

Public corridor. Image © Wei Liu
Public corridor. Image © Wei Liu

Above all, the aging of the copper can be enjoyed for a long time, in the consumption society where the life span of shop interior will be often very short, we hope this project has durability as it won’t be easily consumed.

Facade. Image © Wei Liu
Facade. Image © Wei Liu

About this office
Tsutsumi & Associates
Office

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Interior Design China
