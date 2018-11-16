TARA MATA Fashion Boutique / PMT Partners

+ 21

Architects PMT Partners

Location Yongkang, Zhejiang, China

Lead Architects Weihao Zhao, Yan Hu, Zhe Zeng

Area 350.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Zhe Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. TARA MATA Designer Boutique is a fashion store and living hall of Mantai Clothing Company. The project located in Yongkang City, Zhejiang Province, China, is designed by PMT Partners. As a unique business model, fashion buyers’ shop takes the distinctive ideas and lifestyle of target customers tastes as its benchmark in order to protect the unique taste and sense of fashion style.

In response to this, a personalized spatial presentation is required. Accordingly, project designer introduced two elements -- "arch" and "lens" which compromise form and function to construct a ritual space for fashion buyers and their customers

In this design, the arch is not only an imagery symbol but also part of the spatial structure as a supporting element and space division. The designer tried to construct a ritual space by the arch in the very limited interior space.

As well as meeting the customer's requirements for fitting, designer exaggerated the use of a mirror in the design by repeating specific specular reflection to construct an infinite space with a unique spatial and visual experience.

As the core of the vertical connection, the spiral staircase is wrapped in a cylinder with rough material. The staircase cylinder not only serves as a ritual background for reception, but also limits the sight of people while walking inside. The entire entrance hall can be seen from a specific spot inside the staircase.

The spiral staircase is enveloped by a rough textured curved wall. Ascending the steps, different windows offer different perspectives on the shops, giving a feeling of climbing in a medieval gothic church tower.