  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. PMT Partners
  6. 2018
  TARA MATA Fashion Boutique / PMT Partners

TARA MATA Fashion Boutique / PMT Partners

  21:00 - 16 November, 2018
TARA MATA Fashion Boutique / PMT Partners
© Zhe Zeng
© Zhe Zeng

  • Architects

    PMT Partners

  • Location

    Yongkang, Zhejiang, China

  • Lead Architects

    Weihao Zhao, Yan Hu, Zhe Zeng

  • Area

    350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Zhe Zeng
© Zhe Zeng
© Zhe Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. TARA MATA Designer Boutique is a fashion store and living hall of Mantai Clothing Company. The project located in Yongkang City, Zhejiang Province, China, is designed by PMT Partners. As a unique business model, fashion buyers’ shop takes the distinctive ideas and lifestyle of target customers tastes as its benchmark in order to protect the unique taste and sense of fashion style.

© Zhe Zeng
© Zhe Zeng

In response to this, a personalized spatial presentation is required. Accordingly, project designer introduced two elements -- "arch" and "lens" which compromise form and function to construct a ritual space for fashion buyers and their customers

Axon
Axon

In this design, the arch is not only an imagery symbol but also part of the spatial structure as a supporting element and space division. The designer tried to construct a ritual space by the arch in the very limited interior space.

© Zhe Zeng
© Zhe Zeng

As well as meeting the customer's requirements for fitting, designer exaggerated the use of a mirror in the design by repeating specific specular reflection to construct an infinite space with a unique spatial and visual experience.

© Zhe Zeng
© Zhe Zeng

As the core of the vertical connection, the spiral staircase is wrapped in a cylinder with rough material. The staircase cylinder not only serves as a ritual background for reception, but also limits the sight of people while walking inside. The entire entrance hall can be seen from a specific spot inside the staircase.

© Zhe Zeng
© Zhe Zeng

The spiral staircase is enveloped by a rough textured curved wall. Ascending the steps, different windows offer different perspectives on the shops, giving a feeling of climbing in a medieval gothic church tower.

© Zhe Zeng
© Zhe Zeng
Section
Section
© Zhe Zeng
© Zhe Zeng

PMT Partners
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store China
Cite: "TARA MATA Fashion Boutique / PMT Partners" 16 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905658/tara-mata-fashion-boutique-pmt-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Zhe Zeng

浙江设计师买手店 / 加减智库事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

