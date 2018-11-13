World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. NLÉ Architects' MFS IIIx3 Prototype Launched in China Explores Ecological Intelligence

NLÉ Architects' MFS IIIx3 Prototype Launched in China Explores Ecological Intelligence

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
NLÉ Architects' MFS IIIx3 Prototype Launched in China Explores Ecological Intelligence
Save this picture!
NLÉ Architects' MFS IIIx3 Prototype Launched in China Explores Ecological Intelligence , Courtesy of NLÉ Architects
Courtesy of NLÉ Architects

As part of a collaboration between the Centre Pompidou and the Mao Jihong Arts Foundation, the Cosmopolis #1.5: 'Enlarged Intelligence' exhibition features the developments of NLÉ Architects' Makoko Floating School. The Minjiang Floating System (MFS IIIx3), the fourth prototype and the third iteration of the prefabricated self-built system for water, investigates methods to counter the challenges posed by urbanization and climate change.

Earlier prototypes of the Makoko Floating School include the Waterfront Atlas (MFS II) launched in Venice, Italy and the Minne Floating School (MFS III) in Bruges, Belgium. The project, initially developed for the water in Lagos, is now usable in all these sites including the Jincheng Lake in Chengdu.

Courtesy of NLÉ Architects Courtesy of NLÉ Architects Courtesy of NLÉ Architects Courtesy of NLÉ Architects + 6

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NLÉ Architects
Courtesy of NLÉ Architects

Connected to the ancient existing irrigation system used along the Min River and Dujiangyan that has long since kept the Sichuan province fertile and hazard-free, the MFS IIIx3 is a contemporary addition to Chengdu's ecological belt. Not only solving environmental problems, but the system also aims to support and augment social values within the community. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NLÉ Architects
Courtesy of NLÉ Architects

Designed in three modular sizes using the locally sourced bamboo and other wood, the floating structures are hubs for the open-air concert hall, indoor exhibition space, and the information center. Together, they surround a small plaza space that allows visitors to observe and learn about the arts, water cultures, and future ecologies.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NLÉ Architects
Courtesy of NLÉ Architects

Coupled with the efforts of the Cosmopolis exhibition in other sites around Chengdu and Jiajiang County, the artwork and technological displays explore the potential of ecological intelligence through creative experimentation. Featuring over 60 artists and groups, the project has artist residencies, concerts, talks, and educational programs addressing these issues. The exhibition will run till January 6, 2019.

News via NLÉ Architects

  • Architects

    NLÉ Architects

  • Design Team

    Kunlé Adeyemi, Nicolò Santini, Berend Strijland, Charlotte Verdier

  • Collaborators

    Sunfire Creative Industry Org., Chengdu Fanmate Creative Furniture Co., Chengdu Keruijiesi Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Project Year

    2018

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
NLÉ Architects
Office

See more:

Projects In Progress China
Cite: Vasundhra Aggarwal. "NLÉ Architects' MFS IIIx3 Prototype Launched in China Explores Ecological Intelligence " 13 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905648/nle-architects-mfs-iiix3-prototype-launched-in-china-explores-ecological-intelligence/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream