NLÉ Architects' MFS IIIx3 Prototype Launched in China Explores Ecological Intelligence

As part of a collaboration between the Centre Pompidou and the Mao Jihong Arts Foundation, the Cosmopolis #1.5: 'Enlarged Intelligence' exhibition features the developments of NLÉ Architects' Makoko Floating School. The Minjiang Floating System (MFS IIIx3), the fourth prototype and the third iteration of the prefabricated self-built system for water, investigates methods to counter the challenges posed by urbanization and climate change.

Earlier prototypes of the Makoko Floating School include the Waterfront Atlas (MFS II) launched in Venice, Italy and the Minne Floating School (MFS III) in Bruges, Belgium. The project, initially developed for the water in Lagos, is now usable in all these sites including the Jincheng Lake in Chengdu.

Connected to the ancient existing irrigation system used along the Min River and Dujiangyan that has long since kept the Sichuan province fertile and hazard-free, the MFS IIIx3 is a contemporary addition to Chengdu's ecological belt. Not only solving environmental problems, but the system also aims to support and augment social values within the community.

Designed in three modular sizes using the locally sourced bamboo and other wood, the floating structures are hubs for the open-air concert hall, indoor exhibition space, and the information center. Together, they surround a small plaza space that allows visitors to observe and learn about the arts, water cultures, and future ecologies.

Coupled with the efforts of the Cosmopolis exhibition in other sites around Chengdu and Jiajiang County, the artwork and technological displays explore the potential of ecological intelligence through creative experimentation. Featuring over 60 artists and groups, the project has artist residencies, concerts, talks, and educational programs addressing these issues. The exhibition will run till January 6, 2019.

News via NLÉ Architects