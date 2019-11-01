HEYTEA Jing An Kerry Centre / Nota Architects

+ 26

Lead Architect Shiyun Qian

Design Team Xiang Gao, Sheng Xu, Jun Xue

Lighting Consultant Wei Wei

Landscape design Nota Architects

Construction Chengyi Construction,WANG Liangxing team

Client Heytea

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Shanghai Jing An Kerry Centre, Heytea stands as the first F&B along the leisure street between the mall’s south-north connection, covered with a double height curtain wall and outdoor seating area along the sidewalk.

Stimulation of Urban Interface and the Interior

The former shop window facade system is replaced by an open and interactive interface that blurs inner and outer space. Sliding doors, double-sided seating, along with a recessed quick-resting place on the main facade, each part of the facade is made to maximise space utility, which also enriches streetscape activity and brand influence.

Behavior guidance and Circulation

It is all designed for queue. Following the outdoor installation guides, customers join the queue until they turn into the shop and stop at the HEYTEA characters engraved one-meter line before the bar. The half-height installations are there for quick rest during the long queue line. After ordering, one can always hang around amongst those soft leaning installations or pick another window seat, choose a comfortable sofa or simply join the outdoor picnic tables while waiting for the drinks get prepared.

Circulation of customers and delivery are clearly separated to increase capacity. Leaning installations, self-packing station, magazine rack and wall stories help to distract and disperse the massive crowd, thus reduce the congestion and faster evacuation.

Exploring Zen

The concept of Zen is explored from various perspectives. Zen is about Satori (the experience of awakening, enlightenment) and Kensho (seeing on’s true nature). A series enlightening scenarios and atmosphere are experimented all over the space as inspirations for Satori and Kensho. Inspired by Japanese photographer Hiroshi Sugimoto’s Seascape, the shop front facade is designed to recall mysteries seascapes that melts into the sky, by rendered lighting through matte resin and perforated metal panels. Grey, as the major proportion color, is collaged with different materials. High saturation colors scattered in the space, contrast of which symbolizes sudden enlightenment. The combination of diffusing orange surface and stairs extends to the exterior. A pair of stairways, in big and small sizes, compose themselves like islands-in-water in perspective, creating an inspiring spatial enigma. An interesting story Go for Tea of Chan master Congshen is also quoted on the wall as plus of enjoyable reading experiences.