World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. ZGF Reveals Google's New L.A. Office in Historic California Hangar

ZGF Reveals Google's New L.A. Office in Historic California Hangar

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
ZGF Reveals Google's New L.A. Office in Historic California Hangar
Save this picture!
ZGF Reveals Google's New L.A. Office in Historic California Hangar, Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects
Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects

ZGF architects have completed Google's new L.A. office by transforming California's landmark Spruce Goose Hangar. Designed as a building-within-a-building, the project was built inside the seven-story, 750-foot-long historic wooden structure. The 450,000 SF, four-level design is sited between two existing Google properties, and the project aimed to unify the Playa Vista campus while bringing a new perspective to workplace through adaptive reuse.

Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects + 5

Save this picture!
Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects
Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects
Save this picture!
Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects
Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects

Built by Howard Hughes in 1943 for the construction of the Hercules IV airplane (aka the “Spruce Goose”), the historic hangar now comprises office, meeting, food service and event spaces, and employee amenity spaces. The project included extensive restoration of the original wood frame, and the new architecture is set within the vast, open volumes of the hangar on either side of its fully restored central spine. this central axis divides the building length-ways and originally housed aviation engineers’ offices. Open floor plates are pulled away from both the interior envelope and the central spine. The varied shaping of each floor allows daylight to penetrate every level and maintains clear sight lines spanning the full length of the building, putting the magnitude and workmanship of the historic structure on display.

Save this picture!
Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects
Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects
Save this picture!
Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects
Google Spruce Goose Hangar. Image Courtesy of ZGF Architects

The new floor plates hold workspaces and engage strategically with the central spine, which houses collaboration and café spaces. Circulation routes are intended to increase interaction, with a boardwalk that wraps the perimeter of each floor plate and ramps upwards from the ground floor, while bridges pass through the central spine and weave the length of each level. The materiality of the new interior architecture is subdued. Color and texture are introduced via the hand-selected and often custom-made furnishings, complimenting the vibrant and diverse art installations. In tribute to the hangar’s storied aviation history, the phone, meeting, and conference rooms have airborne-inspired names and aesthetic themes, from Kite to Zephyr. Hospitality spaces are each designed with a contemporary twist on the iconic style of a bygone era.

News via ZGF Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "ZGF Reveals Google's New L.A. Office in Historic California Hangar" 11 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905622/zgf-reveals-googles-new-la-office-in-historic-california-hangar/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream