  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Brazilian Houses: 20 Concrete Projects in Plan and Section

Brazilian Houses: 20 Concrete Projects in Plan and Section

Brazilian Houses: 20 Concrete Projects in Plan and Section
Brazilian Houses: 20 Concrete Projects in Plan and Section, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Concrete may be the material most associated with modern Brazilian architecture; high resistance to compression and, when armed, capable of assuming various forms. Its plasticity has made it a favorite material for some of Brazil's most expressive architects of the last century.

Today, it is still widely explored in the architectural production of Brazil, either for its structural robustness, ease of maintenance, or aesthetic value.

Below, we present a selection of 20 Brazilian homes built in recent years that use concrete in their structure or closures.

LEnS House / Obra Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Courtesy of Obra Arquitetos
Courtesy of Obra Arquitetos

House Villa Lobos / Una Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Courtesy of Una Arquitetos
Courtesy of Una Arquitetos

Castro House / Aguirre Arquitetura

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Courtesy of Aguirre Arquitetura
Courtesy of Aguirre Arquitetura

CR Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller
Courtesy of Padovani Arquitetos Associados
Courtesy of Padovani Arquitetos Associados

Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo

© Front Filmes
© Front Filmes
Courtesy of Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo
Courtesy of Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo

    Quinta do Golfe House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos

    © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
    © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
    Courtesy of Solange Cálio Arquitetos
    Courtesy of Solange Cálio Arquitetos

    House in Ubatuba / spbr arquitetos

    © Nelson Kon
    © Nelson Kon
    Courtesy of SPBR
    Courtesy of SPBR

    Vila Romana House / MMBB Arquitetos

    © Nelson Kon
    © Nelson Kon
    Courtesy of MMBB Arquitetos
    Courtesy of MMBB Arquitetos

    Bento Noronha Residence / Metro Arquitetos

    © Ilana Bessler
    © Ilana Bessler
    Courtesy of Metro Arquitetos
    Courtesy of Metro Arquitetos

    Jardim Paulistano House / GrupoSP

    © Nelson Kon
    © Nelson Kon
    Courtesy of GrupoSP
    Courtesy of GrupoSP

    Planar House / Studio MK27 + Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis

    © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
    © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
    Courtesy of Studio MK27 + Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis
    Courtesy of Studio MK27 + Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis

    Piemonte House / Íntegra Studio Arquitetura

    © Marcelo Donadussi
    © Marcelo Donadussi
    Courtesy of Íntegra Studio Arquitetura
    Courtesy of Íntegra Studio Arquitetura

    Casa Boipeba / daarchitectes

    © Michel Rey Photographe
    © Michel Rey Photographe
    Courtesy of daarchitectes
    Courtesy of daarchitectes

    VPJC House / Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa

    © Eduardo Triboni
    © Eduardo Triboni
    Courtesy of Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa
    Courtesy of Ar:Co Arquitetura Cooperativa

    PLM House / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos

    © Nelson Kon
    © Nelson Kon
    Courtesy of Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos
    Courtesy of Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos

    MR 53 / BLOCO Arquitetos

    © Joana França
    © Joana França
    Courtesy of Bloco Arquitetos
    Courtesy of Bloco Arquitetos

    Casa LCC / Aguirre Arquitetura

    © Leonardo Finotti
    © Leonardo Finotti
    Courtesy of Aguirre Arquitetura
    Courtesy of Aguirre Arquitetura

    Jardins House / Drucker Arquitetos e Associados

    © Ruben Otero
    © Ruben Otero
    Courtesy of Drucker Arquitetos e Associados
    Courtesy of Drucker Arquitetos e Associados

    Ownerless House nº01 / Vão Arquitetura

    © Pedro Kok
    © Pedro Kok
    Courtesy of Vão Arquitetura
    Courtesy of Vão Arquitetura

    Itamambuca House / Gui Mattos

    © Nelson Kon
    © Nelson Kon
    Courtesy of Gui Mattos
    Courtesy of Gui Mattos

                      Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Brazilian Houses: 20 Concrete Projects in Plan and Section" [Casas brasileiras: 20 projetos com concreto em planta e corte] 10 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Montano, Zoë) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905602/brazilian-houses-20-concrete-projects-in-plan-and-section/> ISSN 0719-8884

