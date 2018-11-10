Brazilian Houses: 20 Concrete Projects in Plan and Section
Concrete may be the material most associated with modern Brazilian architecture; high resistance to compression and, when armed, capable of assuming various forms. Its plasticity has made it a favorite material for some of Brazil's most expressive architects of the last century.
Today, it is still widely explored in the architectural production of Brazil, either for its structural robustness, ease of maintenance, or aesthetic value.
Below, we present a selection of 20 Brazilian homes built in recent years that use concrete in their structure or closures.
