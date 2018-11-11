World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Colombia
  5. Rogelio Salmona
  6. 2018
  7. University Cultural Center Rogelio Salmona – First Phase / Rogelio Salmona

University Cultural Center Rogelio Salmona – First Phase / Rogelio Salmona

  • 09:00 - 11 November, 2018
University Cultural Center Rogelio Salmona – First Phase / Rogelio Salmona
University Cultural Center Rogelio Salmona – First Phase / Rogelio Salmona, © Maria Elvira Madrisan
© Maria Elvira Madrisan

© Dominic Dudley © Dominic Dudley © Mauricio Diaz Gomez © Mauricio Diaz Gomez + 48

  • Construction

    Diego Tamayo Serna

  • Structural Construction

    Josué Galvis

  • Promotor

    Universidad de Caldas

  • Ground Studies

    Geotécnicos SAS, Ing. Ignacio Lopéz Villa, Quasar Ingenieros Consultores y Cia Ltda. Ing. Jorge Alonso Aristizabal.

  • Electric Design

    Alberto Salazar (preliminar studies), Gabriel Eugenio Tobón

  • Hydraulic and Sanitary Design

    JB Ingeniería. Ricardo Forero

  • Security, Datta and Voice

    Gabriel Eugenio Tobón

  • Acoustic Engineering

    A.D.T

  • Bioclimatic

    Jorge Ramírez

  • Ilumination

    Rogelio Salmona S.A

  • Audit

    Jorge Mejía Arango
© Dominic Dudley
© Dominic Dudley

Text description provided by the architects. Is the most important cultural project of the central region of Colombia. It is Located in Manizales, one of the principal cities of the coffee zone of the country, with a oblation of 500.00 habitants.

© Maria Elvira Madrisan
© Maria Elvira Madrisan

The project enhanced the university's cultural life and also citizenship, promoting innovation, investigation, and education through visual arts and the use of new technologies. The building also offers a place for social integration on a metropolitan and regional scale.

Site Map
Site Map

In a place characterized by its pronounced inclines and views of the mountainous region, the project responds to the topographical conditions of the terrain. The project was situated longitudinally in the only flat section of the area to avoid excavations and save considerable time in construction.

© AOB
© AOB

The playground acts as a central area and meeting point for the rest of the building. And with that, a vital role in strengthening the community and its existing geography.

© Dominic Dudley
© Dominic Dudley

The proposed landscape contributes to the enrichment and strength of the principal ecological structure, giving the city a new identity and ambiance.

© Dominic Dudley
© Dominic Dudley

The program of the Cultural Center is composed of a large library, science center, an auditorium with a capacity of 180, a cafeteria, an exhibition room, an open-air auditorium, a conservatory, offices, and meeting rooms needed for administration and cultural activities. In the future, a theater with a capacity of 600 with complementary services for the conservatory will be built.

© Dominic Dudley
© Dominic Dudley

The primary materials of the Cultural Center are concrete and brick. Local companies of the region performed numerous studies to find the warmest concrete and brick colors.

© Carlos Naranjo
© Carlos Naranjo

In the project, contemporary construction techniques were incorporated to highlight the high quality of craftsmanship. With the brick, versatility and material richness were valued, while with concrete, the structure was the primary focus. Like with music, the walls and structure were composed of rhythms, cadences, and silences.

© Carlos Naranjo
© Carlos Naranjo

The building is a response to the site and contributes to the enrichment of cultural life and social integration, not only in Manizales but the entire coffee region.

© Luis Suarez Sierra
© Luis Suarez Sierra

Cite: "University Cultural Center Rogelio Salmona – First Phase / Rogelio Salmona" [Centro Cultural Universitario Rogelio Salmona (Primera Etapa) / Rogelio Salmona] 11 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905597/university-cultural-center-rogelio-salmona-nil-first-phase-rogelio-salmona/> ISSN 0719-8884

