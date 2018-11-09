Herzog & de Meuron's Mountain Outpost Brings "Architectural Ambition" to the Swiss Alps

Save this picture! Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

Herzog & de Meuron have unveiled their proposal for a mountain outpost in the Swiss Alps. “TITLIS 3020” is situated on one of Switzerland’s most renowned tourist attractions, the 3000-meter-high Mount Titlis.

The design forms part of a master plan for the area developed by Herzog & de Meuron, which includes the construction of the outpost, the redevelopment of an old beam antenna tower, and redevelopment of an underground tunnel.

Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

The mountain outpost will replace a summit station built in 1967 which is currently unable to meet modern demands. For the scheme’s design, Herzog & de Meuron sought to give architectural ambition to a typology which is often designed to be purely functional. TITLIS 3020 belongs to “a new generation of Alpine architecture that aims to do justice to the breathtaking landscape by ensuring a corresponding architectural experience of the kind now familiar to us in cities.”

The Titlis project articulates an unstoppable process that is transforming Switzerland into a complex and differentiated overall urban landscape. The question is not whether or not we want this to happen but rather how well we are able to participate in this process and how skillfully we succeed in responding to the distinctiveness and diversity of our landscape. There is no city in Switzerland without landscape but neither is there any landscape without urban life.

-Herzog & de Meuron

News via: Herzog & de Meuron