BS House / Reisarchitettura

+ 20

Architects Reisarchitettura

Location Ostuni, Italy

Lead Architects Arch. Nicola Isetta, Arch. Paola Rebellato

Area 170.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Alessandra Bello

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Design Ing. Angelo Minetti

Mechanical and plumbing installations design Ing. Francesco Bertolo

Electrical installations, home automation and lighting design Per. Ind. Ivano Bressan More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A SMART STUDIO-HOUSE IN THE COUNTRYSIDE OF PUGLIA

In the countryside of Ostuni a refuge immersed in Valle D'Itria, smart and connected, to work and relax. The house reinterprets with a contemporary taste the traditional shapes and materials of rural Puglia and is integrated in the landscape, while home automation technology allows complete control through app on Smart Device and optimizes energy consumption for total independence.

A SMART STUDIO-HOUSE IN THE COUNTRYSIDE OF PUGLIA

An important German manager and his journalist wife have chosen Puglia not for holiday but as a place to live, work, think, write. The land designated for the construction, in the countryside of Ostuni, is in an elevated position, has beautiful olive trees and suggestive view on the surrounding landscape.

The project started from the idea of a central patio, used since antiquity in the hot climate of the southern Mediterranean as passive protection from the sun. The house shaped as s C around the patio facing north to protect the large windows from the hot Apulian sun and enjoy the best view. To the east are the living area and the studio of the owner, in the center the dining area with kitchen and to the west the master bedroom with a second studio for his wife. At the west end is a guest room with separated entrance and services. North of the House, in front of the patio, the swimming pool, with gazebo, services and sauna, overlooks the countryside.

The finishing materials are the traditional ones of Puglia made contemporary by the architectural detail: dry stone and lime plaster for the walls, minimal window frames in oak wood, Apricena stone in slabs for paving. Inside a concrete floor was chosen for the living area and wood for the sleeping area, the furnishings were chosen with taste among the best brands of Made in Italy.

The owners have expressed the need to be able to control the house during business trips, for this reason a KNX home automation system has been designed with webserver connected to the network through which to remotely control the functionality of the house through apps on the smart devices. The accesses and the entry phone, the safety and alarm systems, the air conditioning system and the lights are all controlled by home automation. Care was given to energy saving: an integrated system with heat pump, solar panels, photovoltaic, recharge point for the e-car and monitoring of consumption for a total energy autonomy was realized.