World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Reisarchitettura
  6. 2017
  7. BS House / Reisarchitettura

BS House / Reisarchitettura

  • 01:00 - 12 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BS House / Reisarchitettura
Save this picture!
BS House / Reisarchitettura, © Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

© Alessandra Bello © Alessandra Bello © Alessandra Bello © Alessandra Bello + 20

  • Architects

    Reisarchitettura

  • Location

    Ostuni, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Arch. Nicola Isetta, Arch. Paola Rebellato

  • Area

    170.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Alessandra Bello

  • Structural Design

    Ing. Angelo Minetti

  • Mechanical and plumbing installations design

    Ing. Francesco Bertolo

  • Electrical installations, home automation and lighting design

    Per. Ind. Ivano Bressan
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

Text description provided by the architects. A SMART STUDIO-HOUSE IN THE COUNTRYSIDE OF PUGLIA
In the countryside of Ostuni a refuge immersed in Valle D'Itria, smart and connected, to work and relax. The house reinterprets with a contemporary taste the traditional shapes and materials of rural Puglia and is integrated in the landscape, while home automation technology allows complete control through app on Smart Device and optimizes energy consumption for total independence.

Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

A SMART STUDIO-HOUSE IN THE COUNTRYSIDE OF PUGLIA
An important German manager and his journalist wife have chosen Puglia not for holiday but as a place to live, work, think, write. The land designated for the construction, in the countryside of Ostuni, is in an elevated position, has beautiful olive trees and suggestive view on the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello
Save this picture!
Floor
Floor
Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The project started from the idea of a central patio, used since antiquity in the hot climate of the southern Mediterranean as passive protection from the sun. The house shaped as s C around the patio facing north to protect the large windows from the hot Apulian sun and enjoy the best view. To the east are the living area and the studio of the owner, in the center the dining area with kitchen and to the west the master bedroom with a second studio for his wife. At the west end is a guest room with separated entrance and services. North of the House, in front of the patio, the swimming pool, with gazebo, services and sauna, overlooks the countryside.

Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The finishing materials are the traditional ones of Puglia made contemporary by the architectural detail: dry stone and lime plaster for the walls, minimal window frames in oak wood, Apricena stone in slabs for paving. Inside a concrete floor was chosen for the living area and wood for the sleeping area, the furnishings were chosen with taste among the best brands of Made in Italy.

Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

The owners have expressed the need to be able to control the house during business trips, for this reason a KNX home automation system has been designed with webserver connected to the network through which to remotely control the functionality of the house through apps on the smart devices. The accesses and the entry phone, the safety and alarm systems, the air conditioning system and the lights are all controlled by home automation. Care was given to energy saving: an integrated system with heat pump, solar panels, photovoltaic, recharge point for the e-car and monitoring of consumption for a total energy autonomy was realized.

Save this picture!
© Alessandra Bello
© Alessandra Bello

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Reisarchitettura
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Italy
Cite: "BS House / Reisarchitettura" 12 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905570/bs-house-reisarchitettura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream