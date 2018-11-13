World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses Interiors
  4. Ukraine
  5. Denrakaev
  6. 2018
  7. Villa 118 / Denrakaev

Villa 118 / Denrakaev

  • 02:00 - 13 November, 2018
Save this project
Villa 118 / Denrakaev
Villa 118 / Denrakaev, © Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

© Andrey Avdeenko

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

Text description provided by the architects. The villa has a clear and understandable structure. The central part is occupied by the common space of the Living Room, which combines: a sofa area, a dining area and open kitchen.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

On the right and on the left, two residential wings adjoin the living room, which can be reached via two independent corridors. In the left wing there is a Master Bedroom with a separate bathroom, a bathroom and a Wardrobe room. In the right wing there is a Cabinet, transforming, if necessary, into the Guest bedroom.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

When the Cabinet has its own bathroom and toilet. From the common living room space there is a separate exit through the vestibule to the economic block of the house. It housed here: a boiler room, an additional bathroom and a garage for two cars.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

About this office
Denrakaev
Products:

Wood Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Ukraine
Cite: "Villa 118 / Denrakaev" 13 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905541/villa-118-denrakaev/> ISSN 0719-8884

