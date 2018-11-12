World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. South Korea
  5. Carlos Castanheira
  6. 2018
  Saya Park / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

Saya Park / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira

  • 00:00 - 12 November, 2018
Saya Park / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira
Art Pavilion 15. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Art Pavilion 15. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Art Pavilion. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Art Pavilion 7. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Art Pavilion 13. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG Art Pavilion 26. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Collaborators

    Rita Ferreira, Diana Vasconcelos, Luíza Felizardo, Nuno Rodrigues, Filipa Guedes

  • Consultants

    HDP – Paulo Fidalgo (Structure)

  • Text

    Carlos Castanheira

  • 3D models

    Germano Vieira
    • More Specs Less Specs
Art Pavilion 7. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Art Pavilion 7. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Art Pavilion
There are projects that are born both out of their site and for it.
There are projects that create the site for themselves.
The Art Pavilion modified the hill site and also adapted itself to it. And we all also, adapted ourselves to the beauty of this project.

Art Pavilion 28. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Art Pavilion 28. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Art Pavilion 11. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Art Pavilion 11. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Art Pavilion 12. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Art Pavilion 12. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

There was a strong will to build this particular idea on that site and all the challenges were overcome.
The forest pathway makes its way between high concrete walls, rough in texture, but elegant in form.
We pass an isolated volume, destined for study and information; the Library.

Art Pavilion 26. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Art Pavilion 26. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

We enter the Art Pavilion as if entering a sculpture that absorbs us and enables us to feel space, light, shade, time and also, what is before and what is beyond.
Having come to the end of the route, we are presented with an external view of infinity.
Inside the space, we look for our own internal, personal infinity.

Art Pavilion 19. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Art Pavilion 19. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Sections 1, 2, 3 and 4 - Art Pavilion
Sections 1, 2, 3 and 4 - Art Pavilion
Art Pavilion 3. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Art Pavilion 3. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In architecture space is time.
In architecture light is defines form.
In architecture the route surprises.
In architecture rough materials convey elegance.
In architecture the function is being there.
In architecture the shadow reveals the beauty.

A Chapel
Saya Park lacked a chapel.
There were plenty of symbols for meditation and introspection, allowing visitors to experience moments of beauty out in the open.
A space of internal beauty was needed.

Chapel 3. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Chapel 3. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The Chapel building tucks into the hillside, opening up to the East and allowing in the light of the new day.
It shares the location with other spaces of great symbolism and emotional significance.
Its geometry is pure, because its function is also pure.
As we enter, we are bathed in light from above that penetrates through a small opening. But its effect, its greatness, is startling.

Floor Plans and Sections 1, 2 and 3 - Chapel
Floor Plans and Sections 1, 2 and 3 - Chapel

Intended for Christian worship, it opens us up to spirituality.
Space, time and meditation are great wonders that fit into this little building.
As they do in the Soul.

Chapel 1. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Chapel 1. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Observatory
We cross Saya Park through a pine forest.
Taking in the immediate landscape; we are absorbed by Nature.
The views are filtered through gnarled branches and low-lying vegetation.

Observatory 2. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Observatory 2. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

A tower built of exposed concrete sits up on a little hill.
It is sited above the valley, trying to make it narrower.
Curiosity draws us into the tower, to climb and reach the top.
On our way up, we pass windows that give views out; fleeting glimpses.

Half Course and Entrance Floor Plans and Section 1 - Observatory
Half Course and Entrance Floor Plans and Section 1 - Observatory

At the top a balcony opens to the South. We gaze and are dazzled.
The deep valley is crushed by the scale of the mountains and their history.
The descent provokes introspection as we return to earth.

Observatory 1. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Observatory 1. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The almost raw finish of the exposed concrete contrasts with the purity of the form.
Despite its simple appearance, the essence of the tower is complex.
Its function is the essence of Architecture.

Roof and Last Floor Plans and Section 2 - Observatory
Roof and Last Floor Plans and Section 2 - Observatory

About this office
Carlos Castanheira
Office
Álvaro Siza
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Park South Korea
Cite: "Saya Park / Álvaro Siza + Carlos Castanheira" 12 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905540/saya-park-alvaro-siza-plus-carlos-castanheira/> ISSN 0719-8884

