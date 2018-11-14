World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theater
  4. France
  5. ateliers O-S architectes
  6. 2017
  7. Theater Jacques Carrat / ateliers O-S architectes

Theater Jacques Carrat / ateliers O-S architectes

  • 08:00 - 14 November, 2018
Theater Jacques Carrat / ateliers O-S architectes
Theater Jacques Carrat / ateliers O-S architectes, © Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

© Cyrille Weiner

  • Architects

    ateliers O-S architectes

  • Location

    21 Avenue Louis Georgeon, 94230 Cachan, France

  • Partners

    Vincent Baur, Guillaume Colboc, Gaël Le Nouëne

  • Projects Architectes

    Marine Bouhin, Etienne Pellier

  • Area

    3323.6 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Cyrille Weiner

  • Services Engineer

    Nicolas ing

  • Structural Engineer

    Batiserf

  • Scenographer

    Ducks Scéno

  • Acoustician

    JP Lamoureux

  • Landscaping

    Emma Blanc

  • Client

    CA Val de Bièvre. Etablissement Public Territorial – Grand-Orly Seine Bièvre
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

A CURTAIN RISES OVER THE CITY
The new Theater of Cachan aims to transform the neighborhood with an urban, cultural and social point of view. The entrance of the Theatre, like an outstretched hand that prompts and guides visitors, is marked by a fold that paces the length of the façade. The building appears as a simple volume, made up of two overlapping entities.

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Facade Detail
Facade Detail
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Details
Details

A first transparent volume disconnects the project from the ground: it is the foyer, open and lively, offering a set of openings and revealing the inner volume. A second mineral volume composed of terracotta elements stands over the first volume and envelopes the project as a stage curtain.

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

A FUNCTIONAL AND TECHNICAL ORGANIZATION
The new project is organized around the existing and central auditorium. On the ground floor, a generous reception area structures the whole distribution with the two auditoriums, the cafeteria, and the exhibition space.

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner
Schemes
Schemes
© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

The new 250 seat auditorium fits behind the existing one in order to share the new technical spaces and facilitate the flow of actors, technicians, and logistics staff. The overall image of the project is conceived as a technological and functional tool that confirms the dynamism of the city of Cachan, for the sake of architectural and landscape quality.

© Cyrille Weiner
© Cyrille Weiner

ateliers O-S architectes
Cite: "Theater Jacques Carrat / ateliers O-S architectes" 14 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905532/theater-jacques-carrat-ateliers-o-s-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

