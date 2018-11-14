Theater Jacques Carrat / ateliers O-S architectes

+ 42

Architects ateliers O-S architectes

Location 21 Avenue Louis Georgeon, 94230 Cachan, France

Partners Vincent Baur, Guillaume Colboc, Gaël Le Nouëne

Projects Architectes Marine Bouhin, Etienne Pellier

Area 3323.6 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Cyrille Weiner

Manufacturers Loading...

Services Engineer Nicolas ing

Structural Engineer Batiserf

Scenographer Ducks Scéno

Acoustician JP Lamoureux

Landscaping Emma Blanc

Client CA Val de Bièvre. Etablissement Public Territorial – Grand-Orly Seine Bièvre More Specs Less Specs

A CURTAIN RISES OVER THE CITY

The new Theater of Cachan aims to transform the neighborhood with an urban, cultural and social point of view. The entrance of the Theatre, like an outstretched hand that prompts and guides visitors, is marked by a fold that paces the length of the façade. The building appears as a simple volume, made up of two overlapping entities.

A first transparent volume disconnects the project from the ground: it is the foyer, open and lively, offering a set of openings and revealing the inner volume. A second mineral volume composed of terracotta elements stands over the first volume and envelopes the project as a stage curtain.

A FUNCTIONAL AND TECHNICAL ORGANIZATION

The new project is organized around the existing and central auditorium. On the ground floor, a generous reception area structures the whole distribution with the two auditoriums, the cafeteria, and the exhibition space.

The new 250 seat auditorium fits behind the existing one in order to share the new technical spaces and facilitate the flow of actors, technicians, and logistics staff. The overall image of the project is conceived as a technological and functional tool that confirms the dynamism of the city of Cachan, for the sake of architectural and landscape quality.