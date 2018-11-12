World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Eek en Dekkers
  6. 2018
  7. Woodland Cottage Epse / Eek en Dekkers

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Woodland Cottage Epse / Eek en Dekkers

  • 02:00 - 12 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Woodland Cottage Epse / Eek en Dekkers
Save this picture!
Woodland Cottage Epse / Eek en Dekkers, © Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

© Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer © Thomas Mayer + 14

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

Text description provided by the architects. Following the holiday home that Piet Hein Eek designed in 2005 in the forest near Epse, we were approached by a family who has also purchased a plot of land a few hundred metres further in the same woodland. In this super beautiful place, in the middle of the woods in between the mature trees, are two old holiday homes linked by a garage in between. The elongated building with an open space on the south facade was in a poor state of repair and in no way met modern living requirements.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer
Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

However, the position in relation to the sun and the open space with a view of the forest has a quality you can only dream of. Our task was to make the little house architecturally sound as simply as possible and to turn it into a wonderful holiday location for the whole family. The elongation created a problem as the rear façade faces the road (the dark side) and has almost no view. We wanted to situate as many bedrooms as possible on this side in order to create the living spaces on the other side.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer
Save this picture!
Floor Plan and Section
Floor Plan and Section
Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

This decision ultimately led to an obvious solution; to divide the narrow building lengthwise into two sections. The living area has a classical layout in three parts: the kitchen, the dining table and the lounge area. In this case, however, the layout is open and elongated with the kitchen in the middle, flanked by the other two areas. So the kitchen is positioned exactly in the centre, in the place of the original garage between the two old houses. In the summer, when dining outside, the layout can become even better as the table can then be placed outside, at right angles to the kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

In order to create sufficient space for the kitchen, it is backed onto the bathrooms, which can be narrower than the bedrooms. The axis from left to right was not only important for creating a layout with the open living space on the sunny side and bedrooms on the shady side, but it also led us to add an apex to the roof of the building, which adds sufficient height to the bedrooms, as well as windows, light and air over the full length of the building.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

This new solution for the roof was possible as it was originally in such a poor state that it needed to be replaced anyway. The characteristic old stone walls with windows and doors, the original reasons for purchasing the houses, remain. The beautiful new layout respects the existing elements, especially how the building was built in relation to its surroundings, and realises a roofing solution that developed from the limitations that the houses originally presented.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Eek en Dekkers
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment The Netherlands
Cite: "Woodland Cottage Epse / Eek en Dekkers" 12 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905524/woodland-cottage-epse-eek-en-dekkers/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream