Wilkinson Eyre Unveils Glass Chimney Lift for Battersea Power Station

Save this picture! The Chimney Lift. Image Courtesy of Wilkinson Eyre

Wilkinson Eyre has revealed new images showing a plan to create a glass elevator in Battersea Power Station. The lift will travel 109 meters to the top of one of the building's iconic chimneys. On opening, it will offer visitors views of the capital's skyline from one of the most unique viewing platforms in London. The Chimney Lift is one of three new and exciting event/attraction spaces on offer inside the iconic Power Station. The station is working closely with a wide collection of heritage and emerging retail brands from the UK and across the globe to complement its vision for the 1930s and 1950s turbine halls.

+ 4

Save this picture! Battersea Power Station. Image Courtesy of Wilkinson Eyre

The Chimney Lift will provide visitors with the unique experience of travelling up the interior of the north-west chimney in a custom-built glass elevator which emerges at the 109 metres high summit as a viewing platform, offering 360° panoramic vistas across the capital and into the Home Counties. Battersea Power Station is set to become a new shopping and leisure destination for Central London. It will also be connected by a new Zone 1 London Underground station on the Northern Line and the MBNA Thames Clippers River Bus which has been running since last year.

Save this picture! Battersea Power Station. Image Courtesy of Wilkinson Eyre

Save this picture! Battersea Power Station. Image Courtesy of Wilkinson Eyre

The first phase of the wider redevelopment, Circus West Village, is already open with more than a thousand residents living here and over a million people having visited the variety of independent restaurants, shops, bars and leisure facilities that have opened. The Village Hall, a 5,000 sq ft community arts and cultural venue is open and currently used for a wide range of events. Andrew Hilston, Head of Leasing at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said that, "We are very excited to announce a series of thrilling lifestyle, entertainment and attraction spaces, and to launch our search for commercial partners who share our vision for Battersea Power Station. These unique spaces are central to our plans that will make Battersea Power Station one of London’s most exciting destinations."

The Power Station is due for completion in late 2020, with it opening to the public in 2021.