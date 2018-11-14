wr-house / atelier

+ 40

Architects atelier

Location Seongnam-si, South Korea

Lead Architects Insung Yang, Jaedon Kwon

Area 129.72 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hyungjin Jo

Text description provided by the architects. THE RAMPARTS

The ramparts mean the owner’s needs and represent a connection between the site and the residential area of Wirye new town where the site located in. The owner wanted a simple and impressive shape of house, and ‘the ramparts’ was the first word that they described the house they hoped. The ramparts also could be a design concept that fits well with the special circumstances of the site.

SITE

All the houses around the site were built within 5 years, and many architects and construction brands tried to show their distinct feature through their houses. The area looks like very commercial housing fair, and a design concept was started from this situation. Rather, the simple mass had a special personality among the colorful and complex shaped houses. Considering the characteristics of the site located at the corner, the ramparts were placed along the road.

Through this method, this house could naturally assimilate into the area while expressing features. The high price of the site made it difficult to build only one household on one parcel. The client also understood this problem so the duplex house was the best choice. The ‘C’ shaped mass was constructed in such a way that the courtyard was occupied by the owner family, and the north side of the house was distributed to a leaseholder.

THE HOUSE FOR THE CLIENTS

The clients couple, who love music and wine, dreamed of holding a family concert in a bright house. Through the weekly interviews and workshops, I fully reflected the opinions of the clients. Because the clients did not have experience living in a detached house, they were very excited about that. The interior of the house was constructed to offset the heaviness of the exterior. The curve-shaped openings were partially applied so that the clients would not be oppressed with the image of the simple and large mass, and a variety of form of openings make the owner family feel fun and beautiful.

The most important part of this house is the sequence from the front door to the living room. Though many people do not regard the spatial experience on the porch as important, the porch of this house contains various stories made by the exposed staircase, the high floor, and the subtle light entering through the small skylight. A arch-shaped opening at the end of the porch is connected to the living room. The first floor is a space for family activities. The two steps of stair that divide the kitchen and the living room naturally form the audience and the stage. Arch-shaped openings give the effect of emphasizing the person appearing on the stage.

THE HOUSE FOR RENT

Unlike homes where the owner's tastes are strongly reflected, houses for tenants have a universal character, and It was planned as a space and characteristics that only a detached house can have. The first floor has a dining room and a kitchen, and is visually connected to a small garden. The second floor has a living room and a bedroom, which are more private spaces. Although it has a narrow drawback, it enlarges the space vertically and provides a space that can not be felt in apartments of the same size.