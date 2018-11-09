World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Canada
  5. Bourgeois / Lechasseur architectes
  6. 2018
  7. "Dômes Charlevoix" Eco-Luxurious Accommodations / Bourgeois / Lechasseur architectes

"Dômes Charlevoix" Eco-Luxurious Accommodations / Bourgeois / Lechasseur architectes

  • 10:00 - 9 November, 2018
"Dômes Charlevoix" Eco-Luxurious Accommodations / Bourgeois / Lechasseur architectes, © Maxime Valsan
© Maxime Valsan

© Maxime Valsan © Maxime Valsan © Maxime Valsan © Maxime Valsan + 15

© Maxime Valsan
© Maxime Valsan

“Dômes Charlevoix” is a new concept of four seasons eco-luxurious accommodations located in Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, next to the Massif de Charlevoix, near Quebec City. The three domes, the first phase of a larger tourist project, blend in harmoniously with the landscape.

© Maxime Valsan
© Maxime Valsan

Each one is located on the mountain side and perfectly integrated to the landscape.  They can be accessed via a path through the trees from a common parking lot at the entrance. The dome is set on a wooden patio and houses a spa overlooking the natural setting.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The south-facing windowed area offers a breathtaking view of the St. Lawrence River and maximizes exposure to natural light.  The radiant concrete floor adds a touch of comfort and helps maintain a more uniform temperature inside the domes. The grey canvas and the fireplace create a warm and cozy atmosphere.

© Maxime Valsan
© Maxime Valsan

A black streamlined service area is set in the centre: In the volume are concealed a kitchen, the main bed and a bathroom with Italian shower. A boat staircase leads to a second bed above the service area. A true invitation to experience luxury in the mountains, in harmony with nature and its elements.

© Maxime Valsan
© Maxime Valsan

About this office
Bourgeois / Lechasseur architectes
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Canada
Cite: ""Dômes Charlevoix" Eco-Luxurious Accommodations / Bourgeois / Lechasseur architectes" 09 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/905512/domes-charlevoix-eco-luxurious-accommodations-bourgeois-lechasseur-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

